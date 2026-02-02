Sabrina Carpenter Takes Flight With Dazzling Grammys Performance

Previously starring on Disney’s Girl Meets World, the music industry began to take note of Sabrina Carpenter when her 2022 single “Nonsense” went viral on TikTok. That kickstarted the 26-year-old’s rise to the ranks of pop music’s “It” girls. Her 2024 studio album, Short n’ Sweet, nabbed two Grammy Awards at last year’s ceremony. She followed up a year later with Man’s Best Friend, which helped her earn six nominations this year. Taking the stage Sunday (Feb. 1) at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, Sabrina Carpenter delivered an unforgettable Grammys performance for the second straight year.

Sabrina Carpenter Is Up for Six Grammy Awards Tonight

Sabrina Carpenter’s Grammys number brought everything you’d expect from the “Espresso” singer: dazzling outfits, irreverent humor, and winking innuendo. As usual, the diminutive pop princess expertly balanced old-school glamour and sensuality with cheeky, often R-rated gags.

Rocking a captain getup and a sparkly microphone, Carpenter performed her No. 1 hit “Manchild.” The song scored nominations for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video.

The performance earned high praise from social media users, with one declaring that Carpenter was “single-handedly bringing back music and good live performances.”

“I’ve seen enough,” added another. “Sabrina wins performance of the night at the Grammys.”

How She Could Make History

Sabrina Carpenter returns to defend her title in the best pop vocal album and solo performance categories. She won both awards last year for Short n’ Sweet and “Espresso,” respectively.

Apart from adding to her trophy case, tonight could be a historic one for the “Nonsense” singer as she seeks to become only the second artist ever to take home back-to-back trophies for Best Pop Solo Performance.

This year, “Manchild” is up against Lady Gaga’s “Disease,” Roan’s “The Subway,” Lola Young’s “Messy,” and Justin Bieber’s “Daisies.”

Debuting in 2012, Adele is the only artist in 14 years to land consecutive wins in the Best Pop Solo Performance category. The 16-time Grammy winner took home the award in 2012 and 2013 for “Someone Like You” and a live rendition of “Set Fire to the Rain,” respectively.

Aside from Adele, Ed Sheeran is the only other artist to win more than one Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy. He won in 2016 for “Thinking Out Loud” and again in 2018 for “Shape of You.”

Featured image by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG