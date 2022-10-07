Peter Cincotti Pays Homage to His Heroes in “Killer On The Keys”

From Bach to Billy Joel, jazz-pop pianist and vocalist Peter Cincotti is honoring his biggest influences in a new song.

I grew up with the radio on opens the tune “Killer On The Keys,” in which Cincotti pays homage to his heroes, dropping big names throughout, from Jerry Lee Lewis to Elton John.

“I’ve been influenced by so many great players in my life, across all genres, I wanted to write a song that pays homage to them all,” Cincotti says of his latest release. “’Killer On The Keys’” tells the story of my growing up in New York, sitting in at clubs as a teenager and learning from the best with moments of jazz, blues, rock, and…Bach, as the song says.”

In the music video, home footage of a young Cincotti intertwines with archival performance clips of Nat King Cole, Leonard Bernstein, Ray Charles, Little Richard, Leon Russell, Stevie Wonder, and more in a kaleidoscope of Cincotti history mingling with music history.

From his upcoming album of the same name, check out “Killer On The Keys,” below.

Cincotti’s album is set for release later this year. An avid pianist since the age of 3, next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the pianist’s self-titled debut, the album that made him the youngest artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz Charts. Throughout his career, he has graced many a legendary stage, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, L’Olympia, Queen Elizabeth Hall, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and most recently, the famed New York cabaret, Café Carlyle.