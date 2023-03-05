Peter Frampton, Stephen King & More React to David Lindley’s Passing: “The Man Was a Giant”

Artists ranging from music to famous authors are paying their respects to guitarist and revered session musician David Lindley.

After news broke that Lindley passed away on March 3, several artists took to social media to express their condolences.

“No words can describe the loss of David Lindley,” fellow acclaimed guitarist Joe Bonamassa wrote on Twitter. “He changed the game for all of us. Rest in peace sir.”

“It’s so sad to hear of David Lindley’s passing,” said Peter Frampton. “He was a giant among musicians. Always his unique sound and style gave him away in one note. My thoughts are with his family.”

Americana singer-songwriter Jason Isbell was one of the first to react to the news, remarking how Lindley inspired his musical style. “The loss of David Lindley is a huge one- Without his influence, my music would sound completely different,” he praised. “I was genuinely obsessed with his playing from the first time I heard it. The man was a giant.”

In a follow-up tweet, Isbell recalled a studio session that taught him the gravity of Lindley’s musical ability. “I remember going into a slide session in my 20s with a wah pedal under one foot and a volume pedal under the other and Johnny Sandlin saying ‘you’re gonna need to lose one of those,'” Isbell explains. “David Lindley I was not.”

Lindley proved that his talent extended across country borders, as Australian rock singer Jimmy Barnes also took to social media to share his condolences, reminiscing on playing with Lindley on his chart-topping 1987 album, Freight Train Heart.

“I had the honor of working with David Lindley when he played slide guitar on the Freight Train Heart Album,” Barnes said. “He was a truly a beautiful musician who brought songs to life. RIP David. The world has lost one of the greats.”

I had the honor of working with David Lindley when he played slide guitar on the Freight Train Heart Album. He was a truly a beautiful musician who brought songs to life. RIP David. The world has lost one of the greats.



Musicians weren’t the only ones impacted by Lindley’s work, as horror author Stephen King also paid tribute to Lindley’s musicianship. “So sorry to hear the great David Lindley has passed away,” he writes. “The world has lost a brilliant musician.”

Legendary comedian and actor Steve Martin also commented on Lindley’s ability to play multiple instruments, as both Martin and Lindley are banjo virtuosos. “My introduction to Dave Lindley was his incredible banjo playing at Disneyland with the Mad Mountain Ramblers, ca 1963,” Martin recalled of the personal memory in a tweet. “He was my idol then.”

My introduction to Dave Lindley was his incredible banjo playing at Disneyland with the Mad Mountain Ramblers, ca 1963. He was my idol then.



Lindley passed away at the age of 78 after battling a series of illnesses. A fundraiser page had been set up by his friend Douglas Reynolds to help cover his mounting medical expenses. The proceeds will now be donated to Lindley’s wife, Joan Lindley.

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns