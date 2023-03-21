Peter Gabriel Expands North America i/o Tour in 2023

Peter Gabriel has added 13 additional dates on the North American leg of his forthcoming i/o – The Tour. The trek will include stops in Washington, D.C., Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Palm Springs, Denver, Columbus, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Buffalo, and Pittsburgh.

In support of Gabriel’s upcoming tenth album, i/o, the tour will feature music from the new release as well as a collection of tracks pulled from his extensive catalog. He will be joined by guitarists Tony Levin and David Rhodes and drummer Manu Katché.

Gabriel recently revealed that the songs on i/o, his first album since his ninth album New Blood in 2009, will work in correlation to the lunar cycle. A new track will be released during each upcoming full moon. The tracks are also divided into two different versions — a Dark-Side and a Bright-Side — and will vary in sound based on specific mixes by engineers Tchad Blake and Mark “Spike” Stent.

Following the lead single “Panopticom,” the recently released “Playing For Time,” also off the Dark-Side, is a more dramatic, piano-led track. Written and produced by Gabriel, “Playing For Time” weaves around his more celestial lyrics—Far, far away / Out amongst the stars / There’s a planet spinning slowly / We call it ours / Any time, any day.

“”Playing For Time’ is about time, mortality and memories and the idea that each of us has a planet full of memories which get stashed inside the brain,” read a post describing the song on Gabriel’s social media pages.

“Playing For Time” was recorded at The Beehive in London and Gabriel’s Real World Studios in Wiltshire. The track features Tom Cawley on piano, along with an orchestral arrangement by Ed Shearmur, featuring musicians who also played on New Blood.

Prior to the North American leg of the tour, Gabriel is set to play 22 shows across the U.K. and Europe. That trek will kick off on May 18 in Krakow, Poland, and conclude on June 23, in Dublin, Ireland.

2023 North American Tour:

Sept. 8 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 9 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 13 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Sept. 14 – Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden

Sept. 16 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 18 – New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden

September 20 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena – NEW SHOW

September 22 – Buffalo, New York @ KeyBank Center – NEW SHOW

September 23 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PPG Paints Arena – NEW SHOW

September 25 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena – NEW SHOW

September 27 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – NEW SHOW

September 29 – Detroit, Michigan @Little Caesars Arena – NEW SHOW

September 30 – Chicago, Illinois @ United Center

October 2 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW

October 3 – St. Paul , Minnesota @ Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW

October 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia @Rogers Arena

October 8 – Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena

October 11 – San Francisco, California @ Chase Center

October 13 – Los Angeles, California @ Kia Forum

October 14 – Palm Springs, California @ Acrisure Arena – NEW SHOW

October 16 – Denver, Colorado @ Ball Arena – NEW SHOW

October 18 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center – NEW SHOW

October 19 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center – NEW SHOW

October 21 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center – NEW SHOW

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation