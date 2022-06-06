Peter Gabriel Set to Release New Album, His First in 20 Years, Tour in 2023

Peter Gabriel is set to release his first new album in 20 years later in 2022 with a tour to follow.

Gabriel’s longtime drummer Manu Katché said the band is finishing a new album, which they will take on a world tour in 2023.

Earlier in 2022, Gabriel said that he had “a lot of songs I’m trying to get finished” and is hoping to have something out by the end of the year. In 2021, Gabriel also posted a series of photos featuring himself with Katché along with guitarist David Rhodes and bassist Tony Levin, in a recording studio at his Real World Studios in Bath, England.

Gabriel recently said that he and his band had worked on 17 songs in 10 days at the studio.

“I’m excited by what is being cooked at the moment,” said Gabriel in a 2020 interview, first teasing the new music. “I have been slowed down quite a lot by lockdown,” said Gabriel at the time.”We’ve not been able to have Dickie [Richard Chappell], my engineer here, but I have enough songs that I like to make a record I’m proud of.”

Famous for taking his time in between releases, the working title of the new album is I/O and comes 20 years since Gabriel’s ninth album Up, which took him nearly a decade to complete.

Photo: Real World Records