Peter Gabriel Releases New Single “Panopticom”

Peter Gabriel has released a new single, “Panopticom.” It’s the first from the artist’s upcoming album, i/o, which is set to drop later this year.

The new track and thE LP mark the first new music from Gabriel in 21 years.

“Panopticom” also features Brian Eno on synths, David Rhodes on guitar, Tony Levin on bass, and Manu Katché on drums. It’s a bright, spacey song that has some darkness and depth to it. It’s hypnotizing and a bit of an earworm.

The new single is “based on an idea I have been working on to initiate the creation of an infinitely expandable accessible data globe: The Panopticom,” Gabriel explains in a statement. “We are beginning to connect a like-minded group of people who might be able to bring this to life, to allow the world to see itself better and understand more of what’s really going on.”

So far, there is no release date for Gabriel’s new album. But he has announced an upcoming tour. It will span 22 shows across the United Kingdom and Europe this summer from May to June.

In 2022, Gabriel worked with the rock band Arcade Fire for the song, “Unconditional II (Race and Religion).” He also offered music to an Earth Day charity album put together by Eno, and covered “Here It Is” for a tribute record dedicated to Leonard Cohen.

Check out the new track and upcoming tour dates below.

May 18 – Krakow, Poland @ Tuaron Arena

May 20 – Verona, Italy @ Verona Arena

May 21 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Arena

May 23 – Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena

May 24 – Lille, France @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 26 – Berlin, German @ Waldbuehne

May 28 – Munich, Germany @ Koeingsplatz

May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

May 31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

June 2 – Bergen, Norway @ Koengen

June 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 6 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

June 8 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

June 10 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

June 12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

June 13 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

June 15 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena

June 17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilitia Arena

June 19 – London, UK @ 02 Arena

June 22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

June 23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

June 25 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Photo: Real World Records