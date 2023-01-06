Peter Gabriel Releases New Single “Panopticom”

Peter Gabriel has released a new single, “Panopticom.” It’s the first from the artist’s upcoming album, i/o, which is set to drop later this year.
The new track and thE LP mark the first new music from Gabriel in 21 years.
“Panopticom” also features Brian Eno on synths, David Rhodes on guitar, Tony Levin on bass, and Manu Katché on drums. It’s a bright, spacey song that has some darkness and depth to it. It’s hypnotizing and a bit of an earworm.
The new single is “based on an idea I have been working on to initiate the creation of an infinitely expandable accessible data globe: The Panopticom,” Gabriel explains in a statement. “We are beginning to connect a like-minded group of people who might be able to bring this to life, to allow the world to see itself better and understand more of what’s really going on.”
So far, there is no release date for Gabriel’s new album. But he has announced an upcoming tour. It will span 22 shows across the United Kingdom and Europe this summer from May to June.
In 2022, Gabriel worked with the rock band Arcade Fire for the song, “Unconditional II (Race and Religion).” He also offered music to an Earth Day charity album put together by Eno, and covered “Here It Is” for a tribute record dedicated to Leonard Cohen.
Check out the new track and upcoming tour dates below.
Peter Gabriel 2023 i/o The Tour Dates:
May 18 – Krakow, Poland @ Tuaron Arena
May 20 – Verona, Italy @ Verona Arena
May 21 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Arena
May 23 – Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena
May 24 – Lille, France @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy
May 26 – Berlin, German @ Waldbuehne
May 28 – Munich, Germany @ Koeingsplatz
May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
May 31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
June 2 – Bergen, Norway @ Koengen
June 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 6 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
June 8 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
June 10 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
June 12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
June 13 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
June 15 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena
June 17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilitia Arena
June 19 – London, UK @ 02 Arena
June 22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
June 23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
June 25 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
Photo: Real World Records