Sheryl Crow Shares Her Disdain for AI in New Song “Evolution”

Known for hit songs like “All I Wanna Do”, “Strong Enough”, “My Favorite Mistake”, and “Soak Up the Sun”, Sheryl Crow not only sold over 50 million albums worldwide, but she also starred in television shows like Cougar Town, 30 Rock, and One Tree Hill. With a career spanning over 40 years, the singer still produces music as her 11th studio album Evolution releases soon. Sharing a single from the album, Crow seemed to channel her worries about the rise of Artificial Intelligence with the help from Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello.

For months, experts, celebrities, writers, and now Crow have shared their thoughts on AI. While AI was once nothing more than a boogyman used in science fiction films and novels to warn about a doomed future, that fantasy has now become a reality. Just over the last year, AI proved itself to be a crucial tool to help propel humanity into the future. But some view the new technology to be “unsettling.”

Speaking about a future where her sons are surrounded by AI, Crow explained how her worries led to her new song “Evolution.” She said, “Stephen Hawking [late theoretical physicist] worried that AI would replace humans. As a mom, I want to leave a better world for my children, a healthier planet – is AI going to be a benevolent partner in these goals or not? It’s unsettling, and this song deals with those anxieties.”

Sheryl Crow Praises Tom Morello

Processing those worries through music, Crow eventually recorded “Evolution” and sent it to producer Mike Elizondo, who has worked with artists like Keith Urban, Dr. Dre, and Maroon 5. Claiming the song was “bigger” than her, the producer brought the song to life thanks to Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

Listening to Morello’s guitar solo, Crow praised the finished product and his masterful contribution. “To me, Tom’s playing comes from some other planet. It’s a cool bit of kismet that we were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in the same year, and his solo on “Evolution” just ejects you into space.”

With “Evolution” already gaining praise from fans, the full album, also called Evolution, hits shelves on March 29, 2024.

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage)