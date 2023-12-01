Shania Twain’s Las Vegas Residency: See Dates, How to Get Tickets, and More

Shania Twain fans in Vegas are in for a treat. The country-pop icon will be returning to Las Vegas for a residency show called Come On Over, which will take place at the iconic Bakkt Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, located at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

No stranger to residencies, the upcoming La Vegas residency will be Twain’s third residency in her career. The massive five-month residency will kick off on May 10 and will end on December 14. The show will total 24 different shows over the course of five months, starting in May 2024. No supporting acts have been announced, and it looks like this is going to be a solo residency for Twain, who will be taking a break from performing during the months of June, July, and October.

“I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre,” said Twain in a recent announcement of the tour. Twain also went on to mention that the Come On Over residency will be a celebration of her career and will feature all of her greatest hits, not just tracks from her newest album.

Tickets for the Come On Over residency are available for general sale on Ticketmaster and Stubhub. We recommend using Stubhub, as these tickets will sell out fast as it gets closer to May. Just keep in mind that tickets available via Stubhub may be higher or lower than the original face value, as it is a third-party market ticketing platform.

Twain has been beloved for decades for her uniquely catchy blend of country and pop music. Her sixth studio album Queen of Me was quite successful and showed a new side of the country queen, since it’s her first studio album to have been given a Parental Advisory label.

But don’t expect cheap expletives from this album: Twain molded the album around going through a divorce, changing music labels, and dealing with a chronic illness that almost cost Twain her voice. And she manages to do so while keeping the album unapologetically fun.

While her upcoming Come On Over residency will feature songs from this killer new album, fans can expect to hear a lot more of her earlier, career-defining songs during her Vegas residency.

According to Ticketmaster, Twain will also be offering a number of different VIP packages for attendees, including premium packages, on-stage proposal packages, meet-and-greet tickets, premier venue access, and more. Currently, it doesn’t look like any of the tour dates for the Vegas residency have sold out, but tickets will not last long. Pick up your tickets while you still can!

Shania Twain 2024 La Vegas Tour FAQs

When do tickets for the Shania Twain 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets for all tour dates under Twain’s Come On Over tour are currently on sale to the general public.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Shania Twain 2024 tour?

Tickets for this tour are available via Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

How much do Shania Twain 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Ticket costs will depend on a number of factors, such as venue, seat location, and whether or not you opt for VIP ticket packages. In general, tickets for the Come On Over residency will range from approximately $100 to $500.

