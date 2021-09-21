Phil Collins Confirms Genesis 2021 Reunion Run Will Be Their Farewell Tour

Phil Collins has announced that Genesis’ highly-anticipated reunion tour, The Last Domino? will be the enduring rock outfit’s final run.

Since their inception in 1967, the Surrey bred band pioneered the frontier of alt-rock until the turn of the new millennium. The founding members—Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks, Anthony “Ant” Phillips, Mike Rutherford, and drummer Chris Stewart—formed Genesis at the Charterhouse School. Collins came aboard following the band’s 1969 debut From Genesis to Revelation and sophomore effort Trespass in 1970. Phillips had departed from the group, and the remaining members continued on with the agreement that John Mayhew—who had replaced Stewart on the drums—be replaced. Collins served as the frontman of the group from 1975 until 1996 when he changed directions to focus on his solo career.

In the 50 years since, Genesis has been comprised of various members, including John Silver, Mick Barnard, Steve Hackett, and Ray Wilson. Announced in April, The Last Domino? sees the remaining core trio of Collins, Banks, and Rutherford reuniting for the first time since their 2007 Turn It On Again tour.

The Last Domino? kicked off Monday night (September 20) in Birmingham, UK, and will continue on into Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Liverpool, and Glasgow before London on October 11-13. The North American segment will begin November 15 in Chicago and conclude in Pittsburgh on December 16.

Leading up to the tour, Collins has admitted to having health problems that will deter his performance and endurance on the road. The icon told BBC earlier this month that he can “barely hold his sticks.” In an interview with Mojo, Collins shared “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me.”

The Last Domino?—their biggest hits and legendary album cuts in two CD and 180-gram four-LP versions—will be available on November 19 in conjunction with the start of the North American tour. Containing 27 songs selected by the band and with a majority being performed on the tour, it is a package that represents their incredible journey as one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.

Pre-order The Last Domino? here. A double-sided The Last Domino? print is available as a gift with purchase with the 4-LP set exclusively on the store website.

Check out tour dates and ticket information for what will now be Genesis’ farewell tour, here.

Genesis | The Last Domino? | Pre-order

SEPTEMBER 2021

20 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

21 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

22 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

24 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

25 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

27 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

28 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

30 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

OCTOBER 2021

1 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

3 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

4 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

7 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro Arena

8 Glasgow – SSE Hydro Arena

11 – London, O2 Arena

12 – London, O2 Arena

13 – London, O2 Arena

NOVEMBER 2021

15 – Chicago, United Center

18 – Washington DC, Capitol One Arena

20 – Charlotte, Spectrum Center

22 – Montreal, Centre Ball

25 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

27 – Buffalo, Keybank Center

29 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

30 – Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Field

DECEMBER 2021

2 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

5 – New York, Madison Square Garden

8 – Columbus, Nationwide Arena

10 – Belmont Park, UBS Arena

13 – Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Aren

Photo Courtesy of Rhino Music