Phil Collins Confirms Genesis 2021 Reunion Run Will Be Their Farewell Tour

Phil Collins has announced that Genesis’ highly-anticipated reunion tour, The Last Domino? will be the enduring rock outfit’s final run.
Since their inception in 1967, the Surrey bred band pioneered the frontier of alt-rock until the turn of the new millennium. The founding members—Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks, Anthony “Ant” Phillips, Mike Rutherford, and drummer Chris Stewart—formed Genesis at the Charterhouse School. Collins came aboard following the band’s 1969 debut From Genesis to Revelation and sophomore effort Trespass in 1970. Phillips had departed from the group, and the remaining members continued on with the agreement that John Mayhew—who had replaced Stewart on the drums—be replaced. Collins served as the frontman of the group from 1975 until 1996 when he changed directions to focus on his solo career.
In the 50 years since, Genesis has been comprised of various members, including John Silver, Mick Barnard, Steve Hackett, and Ray Wilson. Announced in April, The Last Domino? sees the remaining core trio of Collins, Banks, and Rutherford reuniting for the first time since their 2007 Turn It On Again tour.
The Last Domino? kicked off Monday night (September 20) in Birmingham, UK, and will continue on into Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Liverpool, and Glasgow before London on October 11-13. The North American segment will begin November 15 in Chicago and conclude in Pittsburgh on December 16.
Leading up to the tour, Collins has admitted to having health problems that will deter his performance and endurance on the road. The icon told BBC earlier this month that he can “barely hold his sticks.” In an interview with Mojo, Collins shared “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me.”
The Last Domino?—their biggest hits and legendary album cuts in two CD and 180-gram four-LP versions—will be available on November 19 in conjunction with the start of the North American tour. Containing 27 songs selected by the band and with a majority being performed on the tour, it is a package that represents their incredible journey as one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.
Pre-order The Last Domino? here. A double-sided The Last Domino? print is available as a gift with purchase with the 4-LP set exclusively on the store website.
Check out tour dates and ticket information for what will now be Genesis’ farewell tour, here.
SEPTEMBER 2021
20 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
21 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
22 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
24 – Manchester, Manchester Arena
25 – Manchester, Manchester Arena
27 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
28 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
30 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
OCTOBER 2021
1 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
3 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
4 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
7 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro Arena
8 Glasgow – SSE Hydro Arena
11 – London, O2 Arena
12 – London, O2 Arena
13 – London, O2 Arena
NOVEMBER 2021
15 – Chicago, United Center
18 – Washington DC, Capitol One Arena
20 – Charlotte, Spectrum Center
22 – Montreal, Centre Ball
25 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
27 – Buffalo, Keybank Center
29 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
30 – Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Field
DECEMBER 2021
2 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
5 – New York, Madison Square Garden
8 – Columbus, Nationwide Arena
10 – Belmont Park, UBS Arena
13 – Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Aren
Photo Courtesy of Rhino Music