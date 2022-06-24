Phoebe Bridgers Opens Up About Her Abortion Story The Same Day as Roe V. Wade is Overturned

On the same day as the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, Phoebe Bridgers opened up about sharing her abortion experience in an interview with The Guardian.

In the conversation, the indie-pop maven opened up about the crazy 24 hours she experienced back on May 2. On the same night she attended her very first Met Gala, the news broke that the Supreme Court had drafted plans to rescind women’s federal rights to seek abortions by overturning Roe V. Wade – inspiring her to become one in a handful of female artists to share their own personal experiences.

She Tweeted at that time, “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now.”

The Guardian piece was published on the same day (June 24) as the Supreme Court actually going through with those voting plans striking down nearly 50 years of precedent.

In the interview, the 27-year-old indie star shed some light on what it was like behind the scenes at the Met Gala. An event she described as “the weirdest, most elitist prom.” She shared that it wasn’t until after the red carpet festivities and the gala itself were over that she found out about the potential verdict. She said, “The atmosphere in the hotel was so dark.”

She went on to say, “As a white, upper-middle-class woman from California, even if it were to be overturned, I will always have access. I have a friend who went to medical school—every time I need a doctor, I say, ‘Do you have someone that you recommend?’ So I would just go: ‘Hey, where do I go for the thing? Wink-wink.’ The people with access will always have access. What pisses me off is that we’re not talking about me. It’s so easy: I played in Texas the same week, and then I went home and was like: oh my God. Made the appointment. It was 12 hours of my life.”

She was also bothered by people “with good intentions saying: ‘Don’t say it was easy for you to make that decision – it was clearly really emotional.’ And I wasn’t fucking emotional at all. Hormonally crazy! But I don’t think you should assign ‘it tore me up’ to me. No! I don’t think about it as a baby, of course not.”

Bridgers hasn’t made any further comment on the ruling at this time.

Photo: Tina Benitez-Eves