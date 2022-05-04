Phoebe Bridgers & Halsey Respond to Supreme Court Leak on Roe v. Wade

Politico‘s leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade has stirred up a frenzy on the internet, in cities across the country, and in the music industry. In response, artists and public figures are publishing their takes on the new information. Two artists speaking out on the subject, in particular, are singer/songwriters Phoebe Bridgers and Halsey.

Bridgers, known for her indie rock prowess, shared a personal story on her Instagram Stories and Twitter account shortly after the news broke.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” the singer wrote. “I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

Additionally, at the bottom of her post, Bridgers included a link to “a big list of places you can donate to right now” to support reproductive rights. The list links out to a The Cut article that details different abortion funds based in several states in the U.S.

Pop powerhouse Halsey is also taking a stance on the leaked information. “This is one of the most significant events we will witness in our lifetimes,” Halsey wrote in a tweet. “This decision will spiral into lethal situations for our entire country… Most seriously impacting people of color, rural areas, and socioeconomically impacted communities. The time to take action is now.”

“Pregnancy and having a child is a dangerous and life-altering experience, though one that can be beautiful if you are consenting and desiring of it,” they concluded. “Everyone deserves the right to choose and the right to make that choice safely. Please take action.”

Also in their statement, Halsey encouraged their fans, and anyone reading the post, to attend local rallies and make donations to abortion funds. Read Halsey’s full post below.

The overturning of Roe V Wade will mark a catastrophic shift in our fundamental rights to bodily autonomy and reproductive health care. We are constituents and we have the right and responsibility to fight this.@aclu@PPFA @AbortionFunds pic.twitter.com/zYlXSZqzCu — h (@halsey) May 4, 2022

