During her recent Chromatica Ball Concert in Washington D.C., Lady Gaga took a moment to express her continued support for abortion rights and gay marriage.

Her statement comes in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade which was officially overruled on June 24. Since the landmark decision, 25 states have moved to enact laws barring citizens from access to abortion.

Further, before performing her 2011 hit, “Edge of Glory” at the show—a sold-out event at Washington’s National Park Stadium—she told the audience: “I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. To every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up, that we will stick together, and that we will not stop until it’s right! For every woman.”

Just before she finished the extended, stripped-down performance, Gaga added: “I didn’t mean to be, like, a downer, but there’s some shit that’s more important than show business.”

See a clip from the performance below.

"I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. To every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up and we will not stop until its right!" – Lady Gaga talking about abortion rights at The #ChromaticaBallDC pic.twitter.com/YjwlC0rg7C — Ryan | Lady Gaga 🏳️‍🌈 (@ryanleejohnson) August 9, 2022

A few songs earlier in the set, Gaga dedicated “Born This Way” to the LGBTQ+ community. As reported by Variety, she opened up the song by declaring, “This might not be the national anthem, but it’s our national anthem! They better not try to mess with gay marriage in this country!”

There’s nothing that says GAY RIGHTS more than “Born This Way” getting performed and sung along during a SOLD OUT show in Washington D.C. #ChromaticaBall pic.twitter.com/KPYjT9FbhA — Lady Gaga Charts 🖤⚔️ (@chartgaga) August 9, 2022

Gaga joins a wide array of artists and entertainers using their platforms to speak out against the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Other artists that have been vocal about the decision include Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Lore, IDLES, Billie Eilish, and more.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy