Roe v. Wade Overturned: Liz Phair, Jason Isbell, Garbage and More Respond to Overturning of Abortion Rights in U.S.

Artists have started voicing their opinions against the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24. The constitutional right to abortion, which has been upheld for nearly a half-century following the landmark Roe v. Wade case of 1973, protecting a woman’s choice to have an abortion, has been abolished. Under the ruling, abortion will be illegal in at least 16 states with more states expected to follow. Nearly half of the states within the U.S. have or will pass laws that ban abortion, while others have enacted strict measures regulating the procedure.
“If you’re gonna talk about how divided we are as a nation, you’ll want to mention SCOTUS decisions like this one, handing power to state reps in crazy-ass gerrymandered districts and completely ignoring the will of the majority of US citizens,” said Jason Isbell on Twitter. “This is not what the people want.”
Liz Phair added, “Woman-hating codified. Watch our standing in the world slide, slide, slide. Fucking idiots,” while The Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine said, “It breaks my heart to think of all the intelligent, creative, innovative minds and careers of women who will never have a chance to explore and experience fully realized lives.”
“I don’t even know what to say other than absolutely fuck this,” added Finneas, following the court decision, while Yungblud wrote “This is horrible. They just took the right to decide about someone’s own body away! We need to speak out. Your body, your choice!”
The Mountain Goats also took to Twitter, voicing their anger at the decision. “Too angry to speak prudently, even though we knew this was coming,” read the post. “To all the centrists over the years who insisted to me that protecting the right to abortion wasn’t politically expedient, the strongest curse I can imagine — the bad guys won because of your cowardice.
Hayley Kiyoko added, “When people talk about how their vote ‘doesn’t matter’ or ‘we are screwed anyway’.. well. We elected a man 6 years ago that gave 3 seats to the Supreme Court. And today those 3 people used their power to take away women and people’s rights to decide their own future.