Roe v. Wade Overturned: Liz Phair, Jason Isbell, Garbage and More Respond to Overturning of Abortion Rights in U.S.

Artists have started voicing their opinions against the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24. The constitutional right to abortion, which has been upheld for nearly a half-century following the landmark Roe v. Wade case of 1973, protecting a woman’s choice to have an abortion, has been abolished. Under the ruling, abortion will be illegal in at least 16 states with more states expected to follow. Nearly half of the states within the U.S. have or will pass laws that ban abortion, while others have enacted strict measures regulating the procedure.

“If you’re gonna talk about how divided we are as a nation, you’ll want to mention SCOTUS decisions like this one, handing power to state reps in crazy-ass gerrymandered districts and completely ignoring the will of the majority of US citizens,” said Jason Isbell on Twitter. “This is not what the people want.”

Liz Phair added, “Woman-hating codified. Watch our standing in the world slide, slide, slide. Fucking idiots,” while The Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine said, “It breaks my heart to think of all the intelligent, creative, innovative minds and careers of women who will never have a chance to explore and experience fully realized lives.”

If you’re gonna talk about how divided we are as a nation, you’ll want to mention SCOTUS decisions like this one, handing power to state reps in crazy-ass gerrymandered districts and completely ignoring the will of the majority of US citizens. This is not what the people want. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) June 24, 2022

“I don’t even know what to say other than absolutely fuck this,” added Finneas, following the court decision, while Yungblud wrote “This is horrible. They just took the right to decide about someone’s own body away! We need to speak out. Your body, your choice!”

The Mountain Goats also took to Twitter, voicing their anger at the decision. “Too angry to speak prudently, even though we knew this was coming,” read the post. “To all the centrists over the years who insisted to me that protecting the right to abortion wasn’t politically expedient, the strongest curse I can imagine — the bad guys won because of your cowardice.

Hayley Kiyoko added, “When people talk about how their vote ‘doesn’t matter’ or ‘we are screwed anyway’.. well. We elected a man 6 years ago that gave 3 seats to the Supreme Court. And today those 3 people used their power to take away women and people’s rights to decide their own future.

I don’t even know what to say other than absolutely fuck this — FINNEAS☮️ (@finneas) June 24, 2022

Sad day to be an American 🇺🇸 between Roe vs. Wade & NYC gun laws being struck down 😞 — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) June 24, 2022

we are full of rage. bodily autonomy is a human right and abortion is healthcare. this supreme court decision cannot stand. we are going to play this festival tonight and go directly to dc to protest. we keep each other safe. — Sylvan Esso (@SylvanEsso) June 24, 2022

Vote these medieval old turds out. — Garbage (@garbage) June 24, 2022

GET READY, GAYS. YOU’RE NEXT. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2022

too angry to speak prudently, even though we knew this was coming. to all the centrists over the years who insisted to me that protecting the right to abortion wasn't politically expedient, the strongest curse I can imagine; the bad guys won because of your cowardice. https://t.co/YVBzM6Slz1 — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) June 24, 2022

When people talk about how their vote ‘doesn’t matter’ or ‘we are screwed anyway’.. well. We elected a man 6 years ago that gave 3 seats to the Supreme Court. And today those 3 people used their power to take away women and peoples rights to decide their own future. — Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) June 24, 2022

the Supreme Court just ended a constitutional right to obtain an abortion, saying it should be left to each state to decide, this is horrible! they just took the right to decide about someone’s own body away! we need to speak out. your body, your choice! #AbortionIsHealthcare — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) June 24, 2022

The idea that one country could be the best in the world is such a childish and embarrassing concept.

The fact that we claim it for ourselves is even worse.

Women are second class citizens in The United States of America.

Today, this is, most certainly, a shithole country. https://t.co/2SMhj9VzlY — Steve Gorman (@SGSFOX) June 24, 2022

POS backwards-ass 18th century country brought to you by the @GOP — superchunk (@superchunk) June 24, 2022

Dark days. Keep your Warpaint on. https://t.co/Y1feSFkXlb — Dave Hause (@hausedave) June 24, 2022

Woman-hating codified.. watch our standing in the world slide, slide, slide. Fucking idiots https://t.co/dZSOdletKB — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) June 24, 2022

No one, not the government, not politicians, not the Supreme Court should prevent access to abortion, birth control, and contraceptives. People should have the FREEDOM to choose. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zo67xyzex5 — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) June 24, 2022