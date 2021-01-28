With 2020 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead to 2021. Hot Country, Spotify’s country flagship playlist, is taking us head first into the new year by focusing on the up and coming country artists sure to gain traction in the months to come.

“Spotify’s Hot Country playlist has always been at the forefront of showcasing country music’s hitmakers, guiding fans to discover the next big thing alongside the genre’s established artists,” John Marks, Spotify’s Head of Country, tells American Songwriter. “Launching our first-ever Artists to Watch list allows us to celebrate a diverse slate of young artists who will undoubtedly change the face of country music in 2021. These artists are certainly the epitome of “Hot!”

10 emerging artists, who span across the country music spectrum, comprise the “Hot Country Artists to Watch 2021 list,” giving them a jump further into the spotlight and sure to make a bigger splash in 2021.

Here are Spotify’s Hot Country Artists to Watch 2021:

Roman Alexander – Stellar young troubadour who already has two decades of performing under his belt and has won over the industry and fans with his earnest and confident performances.

Priscilla Block – One of 2020’s biggest breakout country artists whose honest and upfront approach and messages of self-love, empowerment, and acceptance through her own blend of country pop and southern rock, dubbed the Block Party sound, has won over fans worldwide.

Kidd G – Compelling young star whose gritty, melodic sound and down home style are equally inspired by classic country and hip-hop. His breakthrough single “Dirt Road” rapidly climbed the charts.

Willie Jones – Dynamic genre-bending singer and songwriter whose signature blend of hip-hop and country music has earned him a huge following with more than 25 million streams on Spotify.

Kameron Marlowe – Exciting new voice in country whose soaring, emotive vocals and gritty, rock-infused sound feature influences from Brooks & Dunn and George Strait to Travis Tritt and Ray Charles.

Ian Munsick – Wyoming-born singer/songwriter with a mile-high tenor who is pioneering a new brand of Western-pop laced country and earning praise for self-penned songs that conjure equal parts epic adventure and down-to-earth wisdom.

Nate Smith – Paradise, CA native whose personal experiences and hardships have inspired his heartfelt country songs and honest performance style.

Brittney Spencer – Gifted singer-songwriter with a free spirit and a love for imaginative storytelling, her debut EP release in late 2020 has garnered rave reviews from press and the industry as well as some of country’s top female artists including Maren Morris and Amanda Shires.

Tiera – One of Nashville’s promising young singer/songwriters who is also the flagship songwriter for female-focused Sons & Daughters label.

Lainey Wilson – Louisiana native who is one of country’s rising young stars with a fresh, fierce voice who has carved out her own unique sound and style with her self-described “Bell Bottom Country” blending traditional Country with a modern yet retro flair.