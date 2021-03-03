Spotify’s global emerging artist development program, RADAR, shines the spotlight on indie bedroom pop artist, girl in red, who has been named today as their next emerging artist.

The partnership coincides with the release of the artist’s new single, the energetic pop anthem “Serotonin,” produced in collaboration with Finneas, and debut album, if i could make it go quiet, out April 30th.

Spotify had a hand in breaking the 22-year-old Oslo-based artist, aka Marie Ulven. Her breakout 2018 single, “i wanna be your girlfriend,” clocks in at over 150 million streams on Spotify, and her music adorns 364 of Spotify’s most popular playlists, including New Music Friday, LOREM, Oyster, Ultimate Indie and Out Now.

Her cover of Maggie Rogers’s “Say it” for Spotify’s Studio Oyster captivated fans around the world, as well as by Rogers herself.

girl in red (photo courtesy Spotify)

In conjunction with the partnership, girl in red’s music will be featured in the RADAR playlist, a Spotify Singles recording, promotional support for her upcoming releases, a full suite of out-of-home advertising and on-platform marketing, and social promotion. girl in red’s RADAR campaign will also include a forthcoming mini-documentary, set to premiere later this year.

Spotify’s Head of Global Hits Ned Monahan noted: “We’ve been closely watching girl in red’s steady ascent over the past few years — she’s built a tight-knit community of devoted fans in a remarkably organic way, based on her self-assured songwriting and deeply personal lyrics — all as an independent artist. We’re beyond excited for her debut full-length and look forward to helping with her global ascent via RADAR.”

girl in red’s appointment as the fifth US RADAR artist follows the success of Spotify’s previous US RADAR artists Alaina Castillo, J.I The Prince of N.Y, The Kid LAROI, and Flo Milli, all joining 175 RADAR-affiliated emerging artists around the world. Last fall, Spotify celebrated the program’s six-month anniversary with the launch of its global RADAR hub on-platform.