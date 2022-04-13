Pickathon Announces 2022 Lineup for Festival

Pickathon has announced its 2022 lineup and there are some big names (see below for the full list).
For the string-focused festival that takes place outside Portland, Oregon at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, intimacy and precision is key. That’s why artists like Valerie June, Built to Spill, Hurray for the Riff Raff and Cedric Burnside and many others are in the mix for this year’s lineup.
The festival took to social media to announce the news on Twitter, writing, “We’re so excited to unleash our full 2022 lineup! This is the deep-cut, genre agnostic lineup we’ve been dreaming of.”
“It’s amazing to feel the energy of the community coming together. This is going to be the best Pickathon ever, between the new design, the lineup, and everything we’ve got planned,” said Zale Schoenborn, Pickathon founder, and director. “We’ve always dreamed about bringing together a decentralized, deep cut, genre-agnostic lineup like this. It took us a while to build all these connections to these different worlds, but it’s paying off now. The two years off because of COVID gave us the space to dream up the Pickathon we always imagined, and the outpouring of support from the community was the energy we needed to make it possible.”
Tickets are on sale now for Pickathon 2022.
|PICKATHON 2022 FULL LINEUP:
|Valerie June
Goth Babe
Sons of Kemet
Faye Webster
Built to Spill
Nate Smith + KINFOLK
Hurray for the Riff Raff
Sampa The Great
Nubya Garcia
Chapo Trap House
Quantic
Armand Hammer
Lomelda
Cedric Burnside
Mike and the Moonpies
Inner Wave
L’Rain
Pearl Charles
Cassandra Jenkins
Yasmin Williams
TV Priest
Thee Sacred Souls
Feufollet
Emma-Jean Thackray
Guerilla Toss
FEELS
S.G. Goodman
Frankie and the Witch Fingers
Margo Cilker
billy woods
ELUCID
Deeper
Hannah Cohen
Jake Xerxes Fussell
The Archive Project
Zephaniah OHora
Sweeping Promises
Frank Fairfield & Meredith Axelrod
Riley Downing
Garcia Peoples
Automatic
Michael Rault
Gabe Lee
Bella White
Rosali
Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno
David Nance
Tempers
Operator Music Band
Rachel Baiman
Off Book
Tobacco City
Kassi Valazza
The Onlies