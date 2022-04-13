Pickathon Announces 2022 Lineup for Festival

Pickathon has announced its 2022 lineup and there are some big names (see below for the full list).

For the string-focused festival that takes place outside Portland, Oregon at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, intimacy and precision is key. That’s why artists like Valerie June, Built to Spill, Hurray for the Riff Raff and Cedric Burnside and many others are in the mix for this year’s lineup.

The festival took to social media to announce the news on Twitter, writing, “We’re so excited to unleash our full 2022 lineup! This is the deep-cut, genre agnostic lineup we’ve been dreaming of.”

We're so excited to unleash our full 2022 lineup! This is the deep-cut, genre agnostic lineup we've been dreaming of. pic.twitter.com/OvmHlY2d1c — Pickathon (@pickathon) April 12, 2022

“It’s amazing to feel the energy of the community coming together. This is going to be the best Pickathon ever, between the new design, the lineup, and everything we’ve got planned,” said Zale Schoenborn, Pickathon founder, and director. “We’ve always dreamed about bringing together a decentralized, deep cut, genre-agnostic lineup like this. It took us a while to build all these connections to these different worlds, but it’s paying off now. The two years off because of COVID gave us the space to dream up the Pickathon we always imagined, and the outpouring of support from the community was the energy we needed to make it possible.”

Tickets are on sale now for Pickathon 2022.