Pickathon Announces 2022 Lineup for Festival

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Pickathon has announced its 2022 lineup and there are some big names (see below for the full list).

For the string-focused festival that takes place outside Portland, Oregon at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, intimacy and precision is key. That’s why artists like Valerie June, Built to Spill, Hurray for the Riff Raff and Cedric Burnside and many others are in the mix for this year’s lineup.

The festival took to social media to announce the news on Twitter, writing, “We’re so excited to unleash our full 2022 lineup! This is the deep-cut, genre agnostic lineup we’ve been dreaming of.”

“It’s amazing to feel the energy of the community coming together. This is going to be the best Pickathon ever, between the new design, the lineup, and everything we’ve got planned,” said Zale Schoenborn, Pickathon founder, and director. “We’ve always dreamed about bringing together a decentralized, deep cut, genre-agnostic lineup like this. It took us a while to build all these connections to these different worlds, but it’s paying off now. The two years off because of COVID gave us the space to dream up the Pickathon we always imagined, and the outpouring of support from the community was the energy we needed to make it possible.”

Tickets are on sale now for Pickathon 2022.

PICKATHON 2022 FULL LINEUP
Valerie June 
Goth Babe 
Sons of Kemet 
Faye Webster 
Built to Spill 
Nate Smith + KINFOLK 
Hurray for the Riff Raff 
Sampa The Great 
Nubya Garcia 
Chapo Trap House 
Quantic 
Armand Hammer 
Lomelda 
Cedric Burnside 
Mike and the Moonpies 
Inner Wave 
L’Rain 
Pearl Charles 
Cassandra Jenkins 
Yasmin Williams 
TV Priest 
Thee Sacred Souls 
Feufollet 
Emma-Jean Thackray 
Guerilla Toss 
FEELS 
S.G. Goodman 
Frankie and the Witch Fingers 
Margo Cilker 
billy woods 
ELUCID 
Deeper 
Hannah Cohen 
Jake Xerxes Fussell 
The Archive Project 
Zephaniah OHora 
Sweeping Promises 
Frank Fairfield & Meredith Axelrod 
Riley Downing 
Garcia Peoples 
Automatic 
Michael Rault 
Gabe Lee 
Bella White 
Rosali 
Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno 
David Nance 
Tempers 
Operator Music Band 
Rachel Baiman 
Off Book 
Tobacco City 
Kassi Valazza 
The Onlies 

Leave a Reply

‘American Idol’ Platinum Ticket Contestant Kenedi Anderson Quits Show

The 25 Best Eminem Quotes