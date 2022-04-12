‘American Idol’ Platinum Ticket Contestant Kenedi Anderson Quits Show

The competition for the current season of American Idol just opened up big time. 18-year old platinum ticket contestant Kenedi Anderson quit the show unexpectedly after her performance at the latest competition in Hawaii.

Host Ryan Seacrest announced the news in a clip inserted into Monday’s episode.

“You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now,” host Ryan Seacrest said. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons.”

He added: “We send her well wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with more iconic ‘Idol’ performances coming up for you right now.”

Anderson has not yet disclosed any details regarding her sudden departure. She recently took to Instagram, however, to explain how difficult the decision was for her to make.

“For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on American Idol. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary. I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me. Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

Anderson initially won the judges over with her audition of Lady Gaga’s “Applause.” The performance awarded her one of three platinum tickets, sending her to Hollywood and securing her safety from the first round of cuts of the show.

“You might be the biggest star we’ve ever seen,” show judge Luke Bryan told Anderson after her audition. Anderson’s audition video has received over five million views on YouTube at the time of writing.

Watch the performance that made Anderson one of three platinum ticket winners below:

Photo Credit: ABC/Karen Neal