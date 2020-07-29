‘Pickathon at Home’ Announces Weekend Stream Lineup, Donation Goal

Pickathon Wraps up Fundraiser for MusiCares with 12+ hour livestream and $60,000 goal over festival weekend

We can’t gather together this year, so Pickathon is bringing their eclectic lineup to your house instead for Pickathon At Home. Running July 31 to August 2, 2020 (original festival dates), starting at 4pm PDT each day, Pickathon At Home will feature high-def, multi-camera livestreamed sets from past festivals by all-star artists, exclusive merch, and a place to gather across social media for the many Pickathon fans missing live music right now. Pickathon At Home will wrap up Pickathon’s successful A Concert A Day fundraiser for MusiCares which has already raised $200,000 with Spotify’s matching and will have an additional goal of $60,000 over the weekend!

Friday, July 31 – 4:00 – 8:30pm PDT

Wolf People | Garrett T. Capps | Bee Bee Sea | Steve Gunn

Saturday, August 1 – 4:00 – 7:30pm PDT

Revel in Dimes | Dan Deacon | Khruangbin

Sunday, August 2 – 4:00 – 7:30pm PDT

Dom Flemons | Moon Duo | Drive-By Truckers

Pickathon has always been built for the digital age, with an army of audiovisual specialists, high-tech equipment, and a commitment to film not only every stage and performance, but secret video stages and extra performances each year. When Pickathon realized that the 2020 festival would have to be postponed due to COVID, they pivoted immediately and opened up their extensive vaults of content for a 100+ day fundraiser for MusiCares. A Concert A Day brought never-before-seen festival performances to live streamed audiences and raised $200,000, including Spofity’s matching contributions, for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fundraiser.

“During these challenging times when we are not able to gather in person, A Concert A Day helped fill the void by virtually connecting us through performance and raising money for MusiCares,” said festival founder and director Zale Schoenborn. “Pickathon at Home will be a fitting grand finale that allows us to spend Pickathon weekend together, virtually enjoy music we all love, and raise money for artists in need!”

Pickathon will wrap up their A Concert A Day initiative with a star-studded 12+ hour livestream of past Pickathon concerts and original shorts from July 31 to August 20. The goal is to raise $60,000 more over the weekend for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fundraiser, and Spotify has agreed to keep matching donations. Drive By Truckers, who started the livestreaming series, will wrap it up Sunday night, and Pickathon At Home will include video greetings from artists slated to play at Pickathon 2020, surprise guests, a special video for ticket holders, and exclusive merch. Pickathon At Home will stream on Facebook via Pickathon and the Recording Academy / GRAMMYs, and on Pickathon’s YouTube, Twitch, and Instagram.