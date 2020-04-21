Pickathon ‘Concert a Day’ Features The Oh Hellos, Margo Price, Andrew Bird for Week 3

This week of Pickathon’s A Concert A Day brings us GRAMMY winners and nominees (Margo Price, Andrew Bird). We’ve also got performances from Brownout (side-project from members of the GRAMMY winning latin-funk orchestra Grupo Fantasma), whose latest album, Berlin Sessions, just dropped in March and was produced by Steve Berlin of Los Lobos. We also get to see celebrated Americana and rock favorites The Lone Bellow and Thee Oh Sees, and The Oh Hellos, in their respective 2013 and 2016 Pickathon visits. Finally, some fun facts: the Coen Brothers have always had an ear and eye for music (and along with T-Bone Burnett, helped thrust the mainstream folk/country revival of recent years into the mainstream), and this week’s schedule sees a double-bill of actor-musicians with ties to the Oscar-winning filmmakers! Willie Watson (co-founder of Old Crow Medicine Show) played “The Kid” in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs while Andrew Bird is slated to appear in the upcoming season of FX’s TV adaptation of Fargo.



With partnership from The Recording Academy, A Concert A Day brings 60 concerts from Pickathon over 60 days, premiering each day at 1:00 pm (Pacific Time) on Facebook, Twitch (via Amazon Music), and YouTube. All donations go directly to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Thanks to Amazon Music, Wayfinder Beer, Danner, and Aurora Elixir.

WEEK 3: April 20-26

Monday: The Oh Hellos

The sibling powerhouse in their 2016 Woods Stage performance.



Tuesday: Brownout

The Austin-based latin-funk ensemble in their 2014 Fir Meadow Stage performance.



Wednesday: Margo Price

The 2018 Best New Artist GRAMMY nominee in her 2016 Galaxy Barn performance.



Thursday: Thee Oh Sees

The San Francisco rock experimenters in their 2016 Galaxy Barn performance.



Friday: Andrew Bird

The 2019 Best Folk Album GRAMMY nominee in his 2013 Woods Stage performance.



Saturday: Willie Watson

The celebrated Old Crow Medicine Show co-founder in his 2014 Lucky Barn performance.



Sunday: The Lone Bellow

The illustrious, heartrending Americana trio in their 2013 Woods Stage performance.

