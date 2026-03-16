Judy Collins Announces the “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes” Farewell Tour, Expected To Run Into 2027

Folk legend Judy Collins will wind down her touring career with a farewell trek that will run through the winter of 2027. The outing will be dubbed the “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes” tour. Its namesake is the famous Crosby, Stills & Nash song “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” which Stephen Stills wrote about her.

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The trek will officially kick off on July 4 at a special Independence Day special event at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. The event will celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary.

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Collins, who turns 86 on May 1, will headline a star-studded extravaganza titled “America Made in Virginia: 250 Years Together,” which will be broadcast live.

Judy has a total of more than 40 confirmed concerts scheduled in 2026, with more to be announced. Her itinerary spans from an April 2 show in Parkersburg, West Virginia, through a December 18-19 stand in Ogunquit, Maine.

[RELATED: 5 Unforgettable Vocal Performances by Judy Collins]

Select concerts will feature various support acts, including Richard Thompson, Elles Bailey, Bruce Cockburn and The High Kings. Tickets for some shows are on sale now, while others will be available soon. Visit JudyCollins.com for more information.

You can also buy Judy Collins tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through the company’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

After Collins wraps up her main tour, she’s planning to launch the “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes – Celebration Encore,” a special series of additional performances for both devoted fans and new audiences.

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On Tuesday, March 24, Collins will be inducted into the Folk American Roots Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place in Boston at the Boch Center Wang Theatre.

Collins, who also will perform at the event, will be honored alongside Aretha Franklin, Leonard Cohen, Mississippi John Hurt, Muddy Waters, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Jackson Browne, Neil Young, Tom Paxton, Tom Rush, Alan Lomax, and John Hammond.

The performance lineup also includes Paxton, Tom Rush, Bobby Rush, Paula Cole, Dom Flemons, and Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford. In addition, John Oates, Noel Paul Stookey, and Beth Nielsen Chapman will serve as presenters at the event.

Collins released her most recent album, Spellbound, in 2022. It was the first studio effort in Judy’s 60-plus-year career to feature all-original songs written by her.

Collins’ first album, A Maid Of Constant Sorrow, was released in 1961. Her biggest hit on the Billboard Hot 100 was a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now.” That song reached No. 8 in 1968. She also had Top 20 hits with “Amazing Grace” in 1970 (No. 15) and “Send In The Clowns” in 1975 (No. 19).

April 2 – Parkersburg, WV @ Smoot Theatre

April 3 – Wytheville, VA, @ The Millwald

April 24 – Old Saybrook, CT @ Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center (The Kate)

April 25 – Old Saybrook, CT @ Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center (The Kate)

May 15 – Southern Pines, NC @ Sunrise Theater

May 16 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center, Cape Fear Community College

May 26 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Hugh’s Room Live

May 27 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Hugh’s Room Live

May 29 – Ottawa, ON, Canada @ National Arts Centre

June 11 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts

June 13 – Lexington, MA @ Cary Hall

June 14 – Newport, RI @ Jane Pickens

June 25 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall, Babeville

July 12 – Campbellford, ON, Canada @ Westben Arts Festival Theatre

July 4 – Williamsburg, VA @ Colonial Williamsburg

July 5 – Williamsburg, VA @ Music Arts Center

July 15 – Barnstable, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent*

July 16 – Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus*

July 18 – Lansdowne, PA @ Lansdowne Theater*

July 20 – Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier^

July 22 – Denver, CO @ Denver Botanical Garden#

July 24 – Bayfield, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua%

August 6 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

September 19 – Honolulu, HI @ Blue Note

September 20 – Honolulu, HI @ Blue Note

September 24 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theater

September 27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Loreto Theatre

October 2 – Grants Pass, OR @ The Rogue Theatre

October 9 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater

October 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Myron’s @ Smith’s Center

October 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Myron’s @ Smith’s Center

October 18 – Berkeley, CA @ Cal Performance Arts

October 23 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk

October 24 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk

October 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota

October 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota

October 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota

November 1 – Lafayette, IN @ Long Center for the Performing Arts

November 6 – Elyria, OH @ Stocker Arts Center

November 22 – Morristown, NJ @ MAYO Center

November 29 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

December 18 – Ogunquit, ME @ Jonathan’s Ogunquit

December 19 – Ogunquit, ME @ Jonathan’s Ogunquit

* = with Richard Thompson and Elles Bailey

^ = with Richard Thompson

# = with Bruce Cockburn

% = with The High Kings

(Photo by Patrick Donovan)

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