The National Space Centre to Open David Bowie Planetarium Show

David Bowie will be honored with a live planetarium-style show at the National Space Centre in Leicester, England with four performances running May 20-22.

Taking place at the Sir Patrick Moore Planetarium at the National Space Centre, “Bowie: Oddity to Mars” is an immersive celebration of Bowie’s music from 1969 to 1972.

The planetarium dome will give visitors a 360-degree screening of Nasa footage, including the Apollo 17 journey, accompanied by the music performed live by David Live, a five-piece British Bowie tribute group.

David Live (Photo: National Space Centre)

“It is really fitting this hit show is our first big evening event, following the pandemic,” said Malika Andress, head of marketing for the National Space Centre in a statement. “David Live are phenomenal, bringing the music of David Bowie to life in our planetarium alongside stunning visuals created by our in-house team.”

This year marks 50 years since the journey of Apollo 17, the last manned mission to the Moon, and the 50th anniversary of Bowie’s groundbreaking album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

Photo courtesy of Neon: ‘Moonage Daydream’