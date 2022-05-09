Kendrick Lamar Drops New Single and Video, “The Heart Part 5” on Mother’s Day

On Sunday (May 8)—aka Mother’s Day–Kendrick Lamar dropped his latest single and accompanying music video for the song, “The Heart Part 5.”

Lamar shared the news of the release on Twitter on Sunday, writing simply: “The Heart Part 5”

The Heart Part 5 https://t.co/DlnQO2g5nw — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) May 9, 2022

In the video for the new single, Lamar apparently used a “deep fake” video of former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant. ESPN’s SportsCenter Twitter handle noticed the effect, writing: “Kendrick Lamar used a Kobe Bryant deepfake in the music video for his newest song, ‘The Heart Part 5.'”

Also referenced in the video via “deep fakes” include Will Smith, OJ Simpson, Nipsey Hussle, Jesse Smolette, and Kanye West.

Kendrick Lamar used a Kobe Bryant deepfake in the music video for his newest song, "The Heart Part 5." pic.twitter.com/IIjaE8bCS7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 9, 2022

The song and video release come in the wake of Lamar’s news that his forthcoming LP is set to drop on Friday (May 13). Lamar has recently teased the new release, which looks like it will be a double album and a book release (for more on that click HERE).

Previously, the Pulitzer Prize-winning artist announced the name and date for his new album: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Lamar shared that news via a post on his website—oklama.com—under the letterhead of his company, pgLang. Lamar had initially shared the news via a “quote tweet,” in response to a fan saying he’d retired.

The letterhead announcement reads:

From the desk of oklama

For immediate release

Los Angeles, CA (April 18, 2022)—The following statement was released today by oklama, through his company pgLang at 11:00am PT in Los Angeles, CA:

Album: “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Release date: 5/13/2022

All factual information for this release will come directly from the source only.

Check out the new single and video for “The Heart Part 5” below:

Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images