Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon Perform Unreleased Collab at San Francisco Show—and They’re Certainly “Onto Something”

Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon are giving fans even more great music. The artists recently played a show at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, and delighted the crowd with new music.

Videos by American Songwriter

During Bryan’s set, he welcomed King of Leon’s Caleb Followill to the stage to perform “Bowery,” the track they recently put out.

When it was the band’s time to take the stage, they returned the favor, inviting Bryan up to perform with them. This time, the guys performed “We’re Onto Something,” an unreleased collaboration.

Bryan’s voice blended beautifully with that of the group during the performance, which also saw the country singer play harmonica.

There’s no word yet on when “We’re Onto Something” will be released. However, Kings of Leon has been teasing the track on Instagram in recent days.

The group has captioned multiple posts with the song’s title, and even shared snippets of the tune.

Zach Bryan’s Tour

After the show, Bryan took to Instagram to reflect on both the performance and his career as a whole.

“Thank you so much to everyone who’s supported me and listened for the last eight years,” he wrote in part. “… I love my life very much and I reckon I’m moving out west! 3 more shows this year, see you guys at them!”

Indeed, Bryan only has three more concerts on the docket in 2025. He’ll play at West Virginia’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Aug. 30, at Indiana’s Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 6, and at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 27.

After that, Bryan will be busy gearing up for the release of his next LP, With Heaven On Top, which is due out Jan. 9.

It’s unclear if Bryan will tour in support of his forthcoming album, as he’s said multiple times that his Quittin’ Time Tour would be his last ever.

As for what he plans to do after his shows wrap, Bryan revealed in a November Instagram post that he “quit touring because I got accepted to get my masters in Paris.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for ABA

