Everclear Recruit Living Colour, Hoobastank, Wheatus for 2021 Summerland Tour

Returning to their Summerland Tour in 2021, Everclear has recruited Living Colour, Hoobastank, and Wheatus for a month-long run of dates, kicking off on July 2.

“After personally fighting Covid-19 for two months and managing the lingering symptoms, I’m so grateful that the numbers are going down, the vaccines are going up, and that we’re getting the chance to tour the U.S. again,” says Everclear frontman and Summerland Tour founder, Art Alexakis, who also serves as an American Songwriter Song Lyric Contest judge. “I couldn’t be more proud of this year’s lineup of legendary alternative bands. Living Colour, Hoobastank, and Wheatus have always been personal favorites of mine and I am so excited to share the stage with them this summer.”

Founded by Alexis in 2012, the Summerland Tour has featured artists like The Toadies, Filter, Sugar Ray, Lit, Marcy Playground, Soul Asylum, Eve 6, Local H, Gin Blossoms, Live, Fuel, and more in its nearly decade-long run. This year, Living Colour and Hoobastank will alternate slots in the lineup.

“After the tough and unprecedented year that everyone has gone through, we couldn’t be more excited to get out on the road again to play some live shows,” said the members of Hoobastank in a statement. “It’s been way too long and we’re so eager and ready to see everyone’s faces once again. Throw in the fact it’s with some great bands that we have been big fans of for years, and it makes it all the more special.”

Wheatus frontman Brendan Brown is encouraging fans to get vaccinated prior to the summer shows. “If dreams come true, this would be it for us, getting back out on tour, safely, with artists we’ve looked up to for decades,” said Brown. “Everyone, please get your vaccinations so we can all get our summer back, together.”

Alexakis added, “I speak for the whole tour when I say we’re absolutely thrilled and grateful to get back out on the road and perform live again for our fans, friends, and family.”

Click here for full dates of the Summerland Tour 2021.