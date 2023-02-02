P!nk Unveils Tracklist, Collaborators on ‘Trustfall’

P!nk has tapped some big names for her upcoming album.

The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton and First Aid Kit are all featured collaborators on her new album, Trustfall. The Lumineers appear on track number four called “Long Way to Go,” followed by First Aid Kit on “Kids in Love.” Stapleton helps close out the album on “Just Say I’m Sorry.”

“I am so in love with this new album and CANNOT WAIT for you to hear every single song!” P!nk raves on Twitter. “I’m also honored that my friends @FirstAidKitBand, @thelumineers and @ChrisStapleton came to play with me on this record.”

This isn’t the first time P!nk has teamed up with Stapleton–they also dueted on “Love Me Anyway,” the final single off her last album, Hurts 2B Human. The song peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart. The album itself reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Trustfall is P!nk’s first album since Hurts 2B Human was released in 2019 and was introduced by lead single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”

“It’s very, very true to what I believe and where I am and what I’m feeling and what I think a lot of people are feeling,” she described of the new project in a November 2022 interview on Good Morning America. Part of the album was inspired by personal challenges, including the death of her father in 2021 and when she and her son contracted a severe case of COVID-19.

“I had time and I had a lot of really devastating things happen,” she continued. “I just started making music and speaking in melody, and it came together. … My album is a piece of me, and I think that I am an example of how you can live authentically and fearlessly, in ways.”

Trustfall drops on February 17. P!nk will embark on the Summer Carnival Stadium Tour beginning on July 24 in Toronto, Canada and concluding on October 9 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Photo: Ebru Yildiz / RCA Records