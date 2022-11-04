P!nk Releases Lively Single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again”

Today (Nov. 4), acclaimed pop star P!nk has released her latest single and accompanying music video for the lively track, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”

The new music video has P!nk looking summery, surrounded by many characters watching her, well, dance! Fans can check out the new work below.

The release comes ahead of P!nk’s upcoming performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20. Produced by Grammy-winning hitmakers Max Martin and Shellback, who also co-wrote the song with P!nk, the pop single is a nod to dancing through the hard times.

The new music video was directed by P!nk along with the the duo of Nick Florez & RJ Dure. Set in a grocery store, the visual finds P!nk dancing and skating through the aisles, joined by a colorful cast of characters. The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

In anticipation of the release P!nk announced the launch of Vicious Bitches Chips’es, a “spicy AF alternative to the ‘basic bitch chips’ one might find in their local snack aisle.” Fans can call 1-888-262-PINK for a chance to win a free sample, get tips from P!nk, and more.

Later this month, P!nk will perform “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” on the 2022 American Music Awards stage live in Los Angeles. The world premiere TV performance will take place from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on ABC.

Check out the new song and bright music video below. And tell us what you think of the new offering from P!nk!

Photo: Ebru Yildiz / Courtesy RCA Records