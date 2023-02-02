Shania Twain Says She “Missed Out” on a Prince Collaboration

Throughout her illustrious career, pop-country icon Shania Twain has collaborated with a number of stars. However, there is one she regrets not hitching her wagon to.

In a recent conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the country siren revealed a Prince collaboration that almost was.

“I missed out on that because Prince called me when I got divorced,” she recalled. “We’re on the phone and he said, ‘Shania, why don’t you come to Paisley Park? I want to make the next Rumours album with you.'”

She admitted being stunned because her soon-to-be ex-husband, Mutt Lange, often said something similar. “That was the weirdest thing he could have ever have said,” she explained, “because Mutt … where I could live as a standard was that album, the Rumours album.

“So when Prince said that to me, I’m like, oh man, I’m not even divorced yet … I’ve been dumped, but I’m not, obviously, divorced yet.

“And then on top of it, I hadn’t found my voice yet,” she continued. “I was still working on it. I was so far from finding it still. I was writing, but I was too insecure to go and get with Prince in the studio. I was too insecure, in every way.”

Apparently while on the phone with His Royal Badness, Twain threw around a swear word or two. “He said to me, ‘Well, if you do decide to come to Paisley Park, there’s no swearing allowed here,'” she recalled. “So that was another strike. I’m like, ‘Oh no, I love you so much, but I don’t think I could get through writing and recording an album without swearing, somewhere along the way! What are you going to do to me if I swear? I might have to stand in the corner or something.’ I wasn’t sure about that.

“I don’t think I was ready for what all that was going to mean for me,” she added, saying she never gave up on the idea of making music with Prince. “I didn’t give up on it or anything, but then he died.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the artist opens up about her forthcoming album, Queen of Me, performing with Harry Styles at Coachella, the likelihood of a creative reunion with her ex-husband, and more. Check out the full career-spanning conversation below.

Photo Courtesy of Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1