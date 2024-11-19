Post Malone and Jelly Roll Are Embarking on a ‘Big Ass’ Tour With Sierra Ferrell

Like birds of a feather, face-tatted hip-hop artists turned breakout country stars should stick together. And that’s exactly what Post Malone and Jelly Roll have done. Jelly Roll shook up country music with 2023’s gripping Whitsitt Chapel. Post Malone arrived on the scene a year later, dropping F-1 Trillion in August to much fanfare. On Tuesday (Nov. 19), the genre-bending pair announced plans to combine their star power on next year’s Big Ass Stadium Tour with special guest Sierra Ferrell.

Post Malone and Jelly Roll Hit The Road Next Spring

Jelly Roll and Post Malone will kick off their 25-date tour on April 29, 2025, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. They will pass through cities like Dallas, Philadelphia and Toronto before wrapping it up July 1 at San Francisco’s Oracle Park.

The BIG ASS Stadium Tour 2025 with @JellyRoll615 and @SierraFerrell sponsored by @TMobile. All dates and on-sale info here: https://t.co/Df3YEQ5IrR I love you all so very much! 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/5b29n1VDys — Post Malone (@PostMalone) November 19, 2024

Posty and Jelly are two of country music’s biggest names right now, so naturally anticipation for the tour has already begun spreading like wildfire online. “Oh man, this tour is going to be [fire emoji]!!” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “:Post and Jelly at the same show? LET’S GO!”

Oh man, this tour is going to be 🔥!! Post and Jelly at the same show? LET'S GO! — chris (@chrisizit) November 19, 2024

It seems fitting that Post Malone and Jelly Roll are bringing aboard another artist who built a career off flouting genre lines. Sierra Ferrell, whose music incorporates everything from bluegrass to jazz to calypso, is also excited to hit “that long-lost highway” with Posty and Jelly next year.

“See y’all over the rainbow when the flowers are in bloom,” the “In Dreams” singer wrote on social media.

How to Get Tickets

If you can’t wait to see Post Malone, Jelly Roll, and Sierra Ferrell, you’re in luck. Citi cardholders will have their chance starting Wednesday. (Nov. 20) at noon local time. The pre-sale runs until 10 p.m. local time Monday (Nov. 25) through citientertainment.com.

Ticket sales for the wider public start at noon local time next Tuesday (Nov. 26) at Ticketmaster. Additionally, T-Mobile will reserve a selection of tickets for its users starting in April at t-mobile.com/music.

