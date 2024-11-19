The Bee Gees Suffer Two Heartbreaking Deaths Within Days of Each Other

Formed in the late 1950s, the Bee Gees consisted of brothers Robin, Barry, and Maurice Gibb. Performing on and off for over six decades, the band sold over 120 million albums worldwide. And in 1997, thanks to hit songs like “Night Fever” and “How Deep Is Your Love”, the band entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Sadly, as the years went by, Robin passed away at 62 in 2012. And before that, Maurice died at 53 in 2003. With tragedy following the Bee Gees, it appears that two more former members of the band passed within days of each other.

With Barry the only remaining original member of the Bee Gees still alive, he continues to remember the legacy he and his brothers created. And they couldn’t do it alone as the band welcomed members like Dennis Bryon and Colin Petersen. Both the drummers played a crucial role in the success of the Bee Gees.

While leaving behind their marks in the music industry, news broke that Bryon passed away at 76 on November 14th. And just four days later, Petersen also died at 78. Although no cause of death was given for Bryon, reports indicated that Petersen passed due to a fall.

Colin Petersen Focused On “Serving The Song” With The Bee Gees

Discussing his time with the Bee Gees, Bryon opened up about Robin suggesting he played like a “Girl.” Admitting he wasn’t thinking at the time, the drummer said, “I shot back at Robin, ‘Well at least I don’t sing like one.’ Oh, my God – the silence in the room was deafening. Then, after moments that seemed more like minutes, Maurice came to my rescue.”

Bryon continued his story with Modern Drummer, telling them that Maurice told Robin he did sing like a “girl.” With the room erupting into laughter, Bryon declared, “Maurice saved my life.”

As for Petersen, he once revealed he used the less is more style when approaching his career. He admitted, “I wasn’t the most technically skilled drummer, but I think that sometimes less is more. When you’re limited, you have to get creative – just like Chuck Berry, who made magic with just a few chords. For me, it was always about serving the song.”

While their contributions to music live on, the Best of the Bee Gees Facebook group shared a picture of Petersen, writing, “It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our dear friend Colin ‘Smiley’ Petersen. He enriched our lives and bound our group with love, care and respect. Not sure how we can go on without his glowing smile and deep friendship. We love you Col. Rest in Peace.”

