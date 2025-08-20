Post Malone Is “Pretty Pumped” That His 3-Year-Old Daughter Is Already a Fan of This Country Legend

Post Malone arrived on scene, face tats and all, with his 2015 debut single “White Iverson.” Initially sticking mostly to hip-hop and trap, the Texas artist (born Austin Post) showed fans a different side of himself with last year’s country debut, F-1 Trillion. Dominating both the Billboard 200 and Top Country Charts, Postie seems to have found himself at home on Music Row. Showing no signs of leaving the genre behind, the 18-time Grammy nominee is already immersing his young daughter in country music lore.

Speaking with GQ recently, the “I Had Some Help” hitmaker, 30, revealed that his 3-year-old child loves the “King of Country” himself, George Strait. “She loves the steel guitar, which I’m pretty pumped about,” Malone said.

However, the little girl has also made clear her preference between Postie and his touring partner, fellow country crossover star Jelly Roll. “Jelly was opening up [on tour] and she went out to watch Jelly and her grandparents asked her, ‘Who’s a better singer, Jelly Roll or your dad?’” the “Sunflower” singer said. “She goes, ‘Jelly Roll.’ And I know she’s f—ing with me.”

Post Malone Offers Rare Look into Fatherhood

Typically — and understandably — Post Malone largely keeps the spotlight off his daughter. But during his discussion with GQ, the CMA-nominated artist opened up about his life as a dad.

“She’s still alive. It’s crazy,” Malone said. “I didn’t f— this up just yet, so it’s good.”

Continuing, he gushed, “Oh, she’s f—ing hilarious. It’s unstoppable. She’s just the most beautiful creature to ever have existed on this earth. And I can’t believe that… Well, I don’t deserve something like that, but it’s pretty cool that’s in my life.”

In addition to tattooing her initials on his forehead, Postie has found other ways to honor his daughter. His F-1 Trillion song “Yours” is a poignant tribute to the little girl, in which Malone imagines himself talking to her future husband: And one day I know I’ll give her away / Buddy, that don’t mean she’s yours.

After wrapping up his a tender rendition of “Yours” at last year’s CMA Awards, the rapper-turned-country star shouted out the song’s inspiration. “We love you, DeeDee,” he said. “We love you so much.”

