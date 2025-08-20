These 3 Songs Might Make Your Ears Bleed—But I Bloody Love Them

Some types of songs are just not for some people. That has been well established and will always be the case. Everyone has their different tastes, whether it be a love for country and a disdain for pop, or an affinity for rap and a dislike of rock; it’s just the way it is. In addition to the types of music people like, there is also how people like to listen to their music.

Videos by American Songwriter

Of course, there is no right answer to how to listen to your music. Though the most basic question when listening to music seemingly is: loud or quiet? Well, if you’re listening to certain songs, it has to be loud. So, with that in mind, here are three songs that might make your ears bleed—but I bloody love them.

“When The Levee Breaks” by Led Zeppelin

Frankly, every Led Zeppelin song should be listened to at a very high volume, and one in particular that should always be put on full blast is “When the Levee Breaks”. If you are a fan of Zeppelin or bands like them, then you get it. If not, then this song and its bellowing sound could surely be a bit much.

Released on their 1971 album, Led Zeppelin IV, the single acquired loads of success. However, more importantly, it has remained a generational song in classic rock. Why is that? Well, it surely has to do with the melody ringing in your ears due to potential, and in this case, pleasant ear damage.

“Ace Of Spades” by Motörhead

When you listen to Motörhead‘s hard-hitting “Ace Of Spades”, you very well might find yourself in the process of kicking down a wall. If you’re not that kind of person, then you will probably find yourself covering your ears and heading for the door.

Needless to say, “Ace Of Spades” is the definition of electrifying and exhilarating. Unfortunately, the only way one can now listen to the song is through a speaker or headphones, as Motörhead disbanded after the death of their frontman, Lemmy. But, how wonderful it would have been to hear this run-through-the-wall anthem live?

“Black Night” by Deep Purple

If you are not attuned to the fine metal rock of the 60s and ’70s, then you very well might think that Deep Purple‘s music is just a bunch of arbitrary instruments thrown together and played on max volume. If you’re not of that school of thought, such as myself, then it doesn’t get much better than Deep Purple’s “Black Night”.

Released in 1970, Deep Purple’s “Black Night” is the epitome of early hard rock. It’s in your face, obnoxious, and unforgiving, and for all those reasons, incredibly memorable. If you are going to play this song, remember, it can only be played in one way: loud.

Photo by Gaye Gerard/Getty Images



