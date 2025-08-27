Bon Jovi Announces New Duets Version of Its ‘Forever’ Album, Featuring Bruce Springsteen, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, & More

Back in February 2025, Jon Bon Jovi revealed in an interview with Sound on Sound magazine that there were plans to release a new version of his band’s 2024 studio album, Forever, that would feature a variety of guest singers. Now, details about the star-studded project have been unveiled.

The reimagined album, titled Forever (Legendary Edition), will be released on October 24. The 14-track collection will feature Bruce Springsteen, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Avril Lavigne, Marcus King, and other noteworthy artists contributing vocals to the album’s various songs, as well as a new tune titled “Red, White & Jersey.”

On Friday, August 29, “Red, White & Jersey” and a new version of “Hollow Man” featuring Springsteen will be released as advance tracks.

Forever (Legendary Edition) can be pre-ordered now. It will be available on CD, as a two-LP vinyl set, and via digital formats. Bon Jovi’s online store is selling two exclusive limited-edition version of the vinyl set. One is pressed on blue vinyl and the other features a bonus 15th track titled “Fight Somebody.”

One track from on the upcoming album, a version of “The People’s House” featuring The War and Treaty was released back in August 2024. You can check out a lyric video for the collaboration at Bon Jovi’s YouTube channel.

Forever was originally released in June 2024. The album reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200, and yielded a Top-10 hit on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart with “Legendary.” The updated version of “Legendary” features James Bay.

Jon Bon Jovi’s Statement About Forever (Legendary Edition)

In a statement, the Bon Jovi frontman explained that the decision to create a new version of Forever came about because he wasn’t able tour due to his ongoing recovery from vocal cord surgery.

“This album is more than just a collection of collaborations, it is an album borne out of necessity,” Jon said. “My vocal cord surgery and subsequent rehab was a well-documented journey that played out while releasing Forever in June 2024. I was singing well enough in the studio for the recording, but the vocal demands and rigors of touring were still out of reach for me.”

He continued, “Without the ability to tour or promote an album we were all very proud of, I decided to call on some friends to help me in my time of need. All are great singers, artists, and also just great people.”

The 63-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer concluded, “The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit—a collaboration album that proves we all get by in this world with a little help from our friends. I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album and I think it shows in the music. I can say with certainty that there is always something bigger than ME, and that’s WE.”

More Recent Bon Jovi News

On June 14, 2025, Bon Jovi played its first full concert since 2022 at an intimate no-phones event in Nashville.

The show was part of a special travel package that also included a hotel stay. The 17-song concert took place at Marathon Music Works. The event also included a Q&A session with Jon and the rest of the band, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

It not known if the singer will recover enough from his vocal issues to tour with the band again.

Bon Jovi Drummer Recently Addressed Retirement Rumors

Meanwhile, founding Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres recently posted a video message on the band’s social media pages dispelling rumors that he was planning to retire from the group.

“I’m here to dispel a lot of rumors that I’ve read,” Torres declared in the clip. “People have been calling me up saying, ‘Did you retire from music? From the band?’ Well, no. I have no idea how this stuff starts. Musicians don’t retire—especially me. Me and the boys—Jonny and everybody—we’re still making music. [We’re] the best we’ve ever been.”

He added, “All I can tell you is: Don’t listen to what you read. It’s most likely bull****. See you later.”

Forever (Legendary Edition) Track List:

“Red, White & Jersey” “Legendary” (featuring James Bay) “We Made It Look Easy” (featuring Robbie Williams) “Living Proof” (featuring Jelly Roll) “Waves” (featuring Jason Isbell) “Seeds” (featuring Ryan Tedder) “Kiss the Bride” (featuring Billy Falcon) “The People’s House” (featuring The War & Treaty) “Walls of Jericho” (featuring Joe Elliott) “I Wrote You a Song” (featuring Lainey Wilson) “Living in Paradise” (featuring Avril Lavigne) “My First Guitar” (featuring Marcus King) “Hollow Man” (featuring Bruce Springsteen) “We Made It Look Easy/Hicimos Que Pareciera Fácil” (featuring Carin León)

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)