Post Malone Announces New Album ‘Austin’ Coming in July

It’s going to be another Post Malone summer.

On Tuesday (May 16), the singer-rapper whose legal name is Austin Richard Post, revealed the cover art and release date for his forthcoming fifth studio album Austin, set to arrive on July 28. The LP will come just about a year and two months following his fourth album Twelve Carat Toothache, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in June 2022.

“This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on,” Malone captioned his Instagram. “I feel it captures who i am as a man and as an artist in this moment.”

Malone’s announcement comes just a day after he first confirmed Austin in a video posted to his Instagram. Speaking to the camera while on the European leg of his Twelve Carat Tour with Rae Sremmurd, the 27-year-old brimmed with excitement when discussing what is to come.

“I wanted to tell you guys that I have an album coming out this summer on July 28th, it’s called Austin, like my name,” he said. “It’s been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music, for me at least. [I’m] trying to push myself to do some cool stuff. I played guitar on every song on the record and it was a really, really fun experience and I’m super, super excited to share it with you.”

Later in the clip, Malone confirms that the LP’s second promotional single “Mourning” is set to release on Friday (May 19), and will be accompanied by a music video he shot in Scotland while on tour.

Along with the Austin news, Malone also announced that he will be embarking on a tour this summer in support of the album. On Tuesday morning, he posted all the dates for the If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour, which includes 24 shows and begins on July 8 and ends on August 19.

Last month, Malone dropped Austin‘s lead single “Chemical,” which included a whimsical music video and peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. When speaking on his new music, his weight loss, and his family life in an Instagram video, the Texas-bred artist explained how good of a head space he was in while preparing the album, which has yet to be given an official track list.

“I’ve spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y’all,” he said. “you make my heart beat. i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i’ll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time.”

Photo: Tina Benitez-Eves