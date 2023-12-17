Watch Post Malone’s Wholesome Reaction to Fan’s Gift at Concert: “My Daughter Would Love This”

While most artists tend to find a singular genre and base their entire career around it, Post Malone is proving his talents can’t be tied to a single type of music. Known for dabbling in pop, trap, and hip-hop, the singer even dipped his toes into country music. And fans seem to love it, as he has sold over 80 million albums and received 10 Grammy nominations. Recently, a fan decided to share their love for the singer by gifting him an early Christmas present, and Malone’s reaction caused fans to label him “one of the sweetest people to ever exist.”

In a video uploaded to TikTok, Malone stopped a live performance as a fan handed him a bear. But given the holiday, it isn’t just any normal bear. The cuddly animal came fitted with a Santa Claus outfit. Not knowing what to do with the bear, Malone said, “I’ll give him a big hug and give him back if you like.” Wanting the performer to have the present, the singer thanked him and said his daughter would “love” it. The crowd swooned over his love and respect for his fans.

Making its rounds online, the video received thousands of likes on TikTok with fans commenting, “Not only is Post Malone so incredibly and uniquely talented in every musical aspect but he is also spreading love while spreading art. You are so loved.” Another fan recalled watching him live. “I swear Post Malone has the sweetest heart in the whole world. I saw you in Sydney. You were amazing. I started crying when I saw you.”

More Than Just Fans Love Post Malone

The comments continued to praise Malone, with one person adding, “Post Malone has to be the most humble person in the music industry. He continues to make me love him even more.”

Besides his fans, even other artists like Brad Paisley had nothing but good things to say about the star. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the country singer hinted at a collaboration with Malone. Not giving away too many details on their work, Paisley pointed to his character, saying, “He’s amazing. I love him. He’s the greatest guy and he loves country music.”

