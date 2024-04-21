Post Malone Pens Endearing Message to Taylor Swift, Who Rocks His Exact Face Tattoos in New “Fortnight” Video

Just last year, Taylor Swift reached new levels of stardom when her Eras Tour seemed to take over the world. Taking fans on a journey through her career in the spotlight, the tour not only showcased her star power but broke records along the way. And showing no signs of slowing down, the singer kicked off 2024 with the release of her newest album The Tortured Poets Department. With fans gushing over the new album and Swift, Post Malone took a moment to praise the singer as he was featured in her song “Fortnight.”

Sharing a message on Instagram, Malone posted a picture of himself sitting beside Swift. While a simple picture of the two artists, Malone captioned the post, writing, “It’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey. I love you so much. Thank you Tay.”

Gaining nearly two million likes, fans also shared their love for both Malone and Swift. One person wrote, “Love the song. The harmonies are so beautiful. I love it and me and my daughters have been listening to it non stop! Your voice is so beautiful and one of a kind. Love you, Austin!” And another comment read, “Aw, beautiful Austin, the universe works in incredible ways and we are all so thankful for this moment you have both given us, feels like your career has just taken another leap and we are the lucky ones for witnessing it, thank-you we love you just as much!”

You can see Swift channel her inner (and outer) Post Malone in their new “Fortnight” music video, where the pop star rocks her collaborator’s iconic face tattoos.

Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Message About Post Malone

Malone wasn’t the only one handing out praise as Swift herself posted an image of the two together. Much like Malone, Swift praised her collaboration with the star. “I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight. Honestly can’t wait for you guys to hear this song…”

With her album finally hitting shelves, Swift continues to expand her stardom as she dominates the music industry and airwaves.

