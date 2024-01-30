Pre-Grammy Paul Simon Tribute Show to Feature Jackson Browne, Dwight Yoakam, Brandy Clark, & More Stars

Paul Simon will be the subject of a special tribute concert presented by the Americana Music Association at the famed Troubadour club in West Hollywood, California, on the eve of the 2024 Grammy Awards. According to an exclusive report from Variety, the February 3 show will feature about two-dozen performers.

The concert is the 2024 edition of the Americana Music Association’s annual pre-Grammy Americanafest show. The lineup will include such stars as Jackson Browne, Dwight Yoakam, Brandy Clark, The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs, and Rufus Wainwright.

Among the many other artists slated to perform are Allison Russell, Madison Cunningham, Nickel Creek’s Sara and Sean Watkins, Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Marcus King, Andrew Bird, Ruthie Foster, Bobby Rush, Larkin Poe, Brett Dennen, and Johnnyswim.

Many of the performers are nominated in folk, Americana, blues, or American roots categories at this year’s Grammys.

Simon’s Grammy Nomination

Simon, who is not expected to take part in the concert, is nominated himself this year in the Best Folk Album category for Seven Psalms. The lauded singer/songwriter will be competing for the honor against Joni Mitchell (At Newport), Nickel Creek (Celebrants), Old Crow Medicine Show (Jubilee), Wainwright (Folkocracy), Dom Flemons (Traveling Wildfire), and The Milk Carton Kids (I Only See the Moon).

The 66th Grammys ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, February 4. The show will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. It also will be available to stream live and on demand on the Paramount+ service.

More About the Tribute Show

The house band for the tribute will include feature guitarists Val McCallum and Jim Oblon, and trumpet player CJ Camerieri. Oblon and Camerieri both have played in Simon’s backing band, while McCallum is a member of Browne’s touring group.

Tickets for the concert went on sale today, January 30, at Troubadour.com.

Previous editions of the Americanafest concert have paid tribute to Lucinda Williams, John Prine, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Emmylou Harris, The Everly Brothers’ Phil Everly, and the Eagles’ Glenn Frey.

New Simon Docuseries

As previously reported, a new two-part docuseries about Simon will premiere on MGM+ streaming service over the course of two nights, March 17 and March 24. In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon follows the music legend as he works on Seven Psalms. It also profiles his life and career as a solo artist and as part of Simon & Garfunkel.