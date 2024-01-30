Taylor Swift Helps Wife of 49ers Star Strike Licensing Deal With the NFL

Kristin Juszczyk—clothing designer and wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk—has inked a licensing deal with the NFL, all with a little help from Taylor Swift, as well as Brittany Mahomes and Simone Biles. The three have been spotted wearing Juszczyk’s custom NFL jackets at the past few games, bringing attention to her growing brand.

Videos by American Songwriter

She has now been granted permission to use NFL markings in her clothing designs, meaning she now has access to team logos and officially licensed images. Though the league did not disclose the financial terms, this will likely be a huge boon for Juszczyk’s business.

Juszczyk crafted custom puffer jackets for Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and for Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The jackets feature the players’ names and numbers, and are designed in Chiefs colors.

[RELATED: Taylor Swift is Not Performing at the 2024 Grammys Amid Rumors, But Here’s Who Will Be]

Taylor Swift Proves to be the Best Marketing Strategy for Clothing Designer Kristin Juszczyk as She Inks Deal with the NFL

Additionally, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has also rocked one of Juszczyk’s designs. She has been seen wearing a puffer vest supporting her husband, Green Bay Packers safety Johnathan Owens. Olivia Culpo, fiancée of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, also modeled a bustier by Juszczyk in the team’s colors. Twilight star Taylor Lautner has also worn one of her jackets designed around Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Having pop superstar Taylor Swift wearing her design has clearly already been a huge success for Juszczyk. However, now that the Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl, she’ll be in the unique position of having the best marketing on the planet for her brand. Forget commercials, photo shoots, or Fashion Week—there’s Taylor Swift in her VIP box wearing custom Kristin Juszczyk at the Super Bowl.

Juszczyk’s husband, Kyle, has been supporting his wife through her creative endeavors and bolstering her growing business. He shared his excitement at the fact that people are starting to take notice, according to a report from TMZ.

“She’s been grinding for years now and working so hard,” Kyle said. “I’m so happy to see her get her stuff out there, everybody sees it and recognizes it was hers.”

Featured Images by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage, brittanylynne/Instagram