Pregnant Katie Wheatley Tries to Get Judges to Turn on ‘The Voice’

Have you ever wondered what Jimmy Eat World’s hit “The Middle” would sound like solo on an acoustic guitar? Well then look no further than a performance by the young—and pregnant—singer Katie Wheatley on Monday night’s (October 16) episode of The Voice.

Performing on the popular NBC singing competition show, Wheatley pulled out her acoustic and sang for the program’s four judges—Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani—trying to prove she had what it takes to be part of the show and move forward.

Boasting a lovely yet fragile voice, Wheatley belted out the hit pop song from the 2000s. But sadly she didn’t quite have what it took to get one of the four esteemed judges to hit their buttons and turn their big red chairs.

Ending the song with the lyric, Everything will be alright, the performance was over and, hopefully, Wheatley was able to take some of the song’s advice in that tough moment. Even when you’ve put your heart into the show, there’s always the chance of not being chosen.

Nevertheless, the judges were kind and encouraged the 27-year-old Oklahoman. “I’m pregnant right now,” Wheatley added. She received many congratulations. “Maybe we can see you down the line,” offered Horan, “and you can walk a baby down here!”

Stefani was specific in her encouragement, remarking on Wheatley’s ability to switch between her chest voice and her more brittle style, what Stefani called a “scratchy yodel.” Stefani praised those “nuances,” saying they were “really special.” She suggested getting a bit more control over the performance.

Legend suggested she bring her “character” out a little more and Horan suggested upping the “attack” with which she approached the performance. In the end, the judges wished her well.

Check out Wheatley’s brave performance here below.

Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC