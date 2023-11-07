Brailey Lenderman and Huntley Stun ‘The Voice’ Coaches with “Hold My Hand” During the Final Night of Battles

Last night, November 6, was the final night of Battles on The Voice. Niall Horan saved some of the most powerful singers on his team to kick off the final battle. Huntley and Brailey Lenderman took the stage to cover the 1994 Hootie & the Blowfish classic, “Hold My Hand.”

Both singers came to the performance with confidence. From the beginning, Huntley’s voice and stage presence were almost overpowering. Lenderman, on the other hand, didn’t truly begin to shine until the midpoint of her performance. However, together, they created a stunning duet. Unfortunately, only one singer could move forward in the competition.

All of the coaches had strong reactions to the performance as well as praise for both singers.

“Wow, wow, oh my gosh. I just was not expecting that,” Gwen Stefani said. “That was amazing.” Then, she went on to praise both singers individually. “Brailey, the thing with you is that I felt like it wasn’t until, like, halfway through it was like ‘Wow, she has incredible tone and power.’ It was really, really good,” she said. To Huntley, she said, “I’m worried you might win this show.”

The rest of the judges shared roughly the same opinion that Lenderman is a great vocalist and she put on a stellar performance. Her battle partner, though, as Reba McEntire put it, is “a force of nature on stage.”

Finally, it came down to Horan to give his thoughts on the performance. “That is, by far, the best you’ve done it guys. Unbelievable singing from both of you,” he said to his team members. “Huntley, your stage presence is just insane. To watch you prowl around that stage whilst also singing that well,” he added.

“I know Brailey kind of gets nervous for most performances. Didn’t look like it today, Brailey. You were absolutely on fire up there.”

About choosing the winner, he said, “As always, these are ridiculously tough decisions that, sadly, I’m the stupid one that has to make them.”

In the end, Horan had to do what he felt was best for his team. As a result, he sent Lenderman home.

Last night, Lenderman took to social media to share her gratitude for her time on the show. Additionally, she urged those who enjoyed her performances to look her up on Spotify. She currently has eight singles on the streaming platform.

