Premiere: Art d’Ecco Goes Maximalist on Third Album, Single “Only Ones”

Segueing from anything too introspective on his second album, glam art rocker Art d’Ecco took a detour in 2021, examining the forces of media on the psyche on In Standard Definition, instead of wallowing in the past. Returning to a more reflective state after moving back to his hometown in British Columbia, the past flooded in, and was ultimately a new growing point documented on his third album After the Head Rush (Paper Bag Records), out June 24, and the love-drenched “Only Ones.”

“I found myself driving around checking out the old haunts, trying to recapture the excitement and joy of my youth, before life and stress and cynicism jaded my world view,” says d’Ecco of his return home, and the commencement of After the Head Rush.

Returning home after being away for nearly 20 years—before the travel, touring, and living—put a spell on d’Ecco. “It had me constantly framing and reframing the memories, moving emotional goal posts to better suit my current needs,” he says. “Asking myself ‘are you happy? Is life everything you hoped and dreamed it would be?”

Vibrating through fuzzed guitars, “Only Ones” is a slinky rock and roll love story that keeps tripping head over heels—She comes to me every night when I’m asleep / When it happens I get weak wake up and I’m alone… Sweet teeth sinking into me in the orchard of my dream I found love / Her eyes through candy-colored glasses / Saccharine molasses / Out of sight.

“It’s a big dumb catchy rock song,” says d’Ecco. “Those tend to be the ones labels and radio people gravitate towards right? To me ‘Only Ones,’ at the end of the day, is just a love song with heavy guitars.”

An opposite swing from In Standard Definition, production-wise, d’Ecco wanted something bigger, “jumping through the speakers maximalism” on After the Head Rush, that would sonically embody 1980s Peter Gabriel or Tears For Fears.

Returning a different sight from his black bobbed form of the past since his 2018 debut Trespasser and the recent In Standard Definition days, d’Ecco, now sporting a platinum coif, promises endless color ahead.

“I’m excited to tour without several wigs and an oversized makeup kit,” he says. “The new songs are fun to play live. Playing live is also fun and exciting and a new feeling. Let’s keep this dreamy choo-choo train chug-a-luggin’ shall we.”

After The Head Rush Track Listing

1. Palm Slave

2. I Was A Teenager

3. Only Ones

4. Until The Sun Comes Up

5. Midlife Crisis

6. Get Loose

7. Run Away

8. SAD Disco Light

9. Erasure

10. After The Head Rush

Photo: Elijah Schultz