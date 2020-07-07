In addition to today’s announcement of the release of Studio One 5, PreSonus introduces PreSonus Sphere, a global community of music makers that includes an extensive software library, Cloud collaboration tools and storage, chat with Studio One experts, and much more.

Imagine being able to chat, offer or receive tips, collaborate or share your project with other musicians anywhere in the world. If they’re in the PreSonus Sphere, it’s all possible and in real time.

PreSonus Sphere is a membership based program (monthly or annual fee) which gives users full access to licenses for the manufacturer’s award-winning software solutions for recording, mixing, scoring, and producing, including Studio One Professional and Notion. Also included are over 100 libraries of samples, effects, and loops, including the complete Spark Collection sample and loop libraries and Tom Brechtlein Drums. Members also get every plug-in and Studio One Add-on that PreSonus makes, including Ampire, Channel Strip Collection, CTC-1 Pro Console Shaper, Fat Channel XT, Presence XT Editor, and much more.

Sphere membership includes 30 GB of cloud storage for backups, stems, collaboration, and more. If you need more space, you can upgrade to 100 GB of cloud storage space for $3.99/mo. If you’ve used PreSonus Exchange, you know that’s it’s a creative way for users to share presets, loops, and more; PreSonus Sphere users now have access to a new exclusive portal loaded with custom-designed tools and curated content by featured PreSonus artists.

According to the press release, “PreSonus Sphere members will be invited to exclusive events and training sessions where they’ll meet like-minded Sphere users and expand their collaboration networks. Need a quick production tip or workflow trick? In addition to the growing Exchange community and active user groups, PreSonus has gathered Studio One power users from around the globe to answer questions in members-only chats.

Each month PreSonus Sphere members can expect something new, whether it’s exclusive content or a special surprise gift to thank them for being members—and there are no additional upgrade costs or hidden fees. PreSonus has also teamed up with partners to give PreSonus Sphere members exclusive offers throughout the year.”

PreSonus Sphere memberships are available for $14.95 U.S. per month or $164.95 per year. For more information about PreSonus Sphere, visit www.presonus.com/sphere.