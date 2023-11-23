Priscilla Block on Touring with Shania Twain: “She’s a Queen”

Shania Twain continued to prove why she’s a leader in country music when she brought a crew of nearly all female artists with her as opening acts on her 2023 Queen of Me Tour. One of the chosen ones was Priscilla Block, who opened for Twain on five dates in June and July 2023. “It was a dream come true,” Block raves to American Songwriter. “I’ve been a Shania fan forever, so getting the call was honestly such an honor.”

The rising country star says that getting to watch the icon perform each night—with a setlist that included such legendary hits as “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “You’re Still the One,” and others—was like a crash course in the art of the live show. “I loved watching her set every single night,” she continues. “She’s such a rock star and it was really inspiring to me every night hearing the hits. It made me want to work harder. It was definitely a highlight of my career and I can only hope that I can be as successful as she’s been in my career. She’s a queen.”

Twain isn’t the only country powerhouse Block has gone out on the road with this year. She’s also opened for her “You, Me, & Whiskey” duet partner, Justin Moore. The two enjoyed the growing success of their No. 1 hit from the road. “Watching that song start out and then become a hit and hearing the difference in the crowd, that was amazing,” she observes.

The “Just About Over You” singer is closing out the year with a handful of dates on Old Dominion‘s No Bad Vibes Tour, including a stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on December 15. That show is particularly significant for the rising star, who used to sing at the Jack Daniel’s bar across the street from the venue every weekend for tips when she was starting out.

“It’s a full circle moment for me because I remember I would say in the mic to all these like out-of-towners, ‘One day, you’ll see me in there, or at least I hope, be praying that I’ll get in there,'” she laughs, describing Old Dominion as the “greatest guys.” “And here we are. It’s gonna be a really fun night, we’re excited. It’s our last show of the year, so we’re gonna throw down really hard. I feel blessed that I get to be out on the road with them.”

Going into 2024, Block has already announced several dates for her headlining Hey Jack Tour that runs from February through May.



