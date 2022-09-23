Shania Twain Releases New Song and Music Video, “Waking Up Dreaming”

The legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning country singer Shania Twain released a new song Friday (September 23) called, “Waking Up Dreaming.”

The song is Twain’s first single since 2017 and it also marks her debut on Republic Nashville. The artist, who was recently featured on the Fox drama Monarch, also has a popular documentary, Not Just A Girl, now streaming on Netflix.

Twain, who is the best-selling female artist in country music, said of the new partnership with Republic Nashville, “I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville. I’m honored and excited to be the label’s first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I’m embracing it wholeheartedly.”

Added Republic Records co-founder and CEO Monte Lipman, “Shania is one of the most influential and impactful artists of this generation. She’s a rare talent whose legacy continues to resonate throughout the world. We feel a tremendous amount of gratitude to support her new body of work, which is spectacular.”

“Waking Up Dreaming” marks Twain’s first release in five years since the critically acclaimed 2017 LP, Now, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and No. 1 on the Top Country Albums Chart upon arrival.

It also arrives on the heels of her blockbuster career-spanning documentary Not Just A Girl—streaming on Netflix. It was notably produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley. To accompany the film, Twain also presented the compilation album Not Just A Girl (The Highlights).

Twain is a five-time Grammy Award-winner. With five albums released and more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, she remains the top-selling female country pop artist of all time. Her hits include “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “You’re Still the One” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” Shania was the first artist in history to release 3 consecutive diamond-certified albums.

Check out the famed artist’s new single below.

