Priscilla Block Teases New Single “Me Pt. 2”

Priscilla Block is releasing a new single and she’s giving fans a preview.

The country star kicked off the new year with a sample of her upcoming single, “Me Pt. 2,” which will be released on Friday (Jan. 13). The forlorn song finds Block reminiscing on a lost love, expressing sadness over the fact that he ended up with another girl similar to herself as she draws comparisons to the little details they have in common.

I hope you’re happy / You said you never had a type / She’s just like me / Likes her heels high / Hair curled lightly / I hope you’re happy,” she sings over an acoustic guitar melody, Block lip-syncing along in front of wintery background of snow-capped mountains. “This one hurt…,” she captions the clip.

She shared another video of the same snippet, this time driving in her car with the open road ahead of her and a blue sky with the sun shining above her. “Can’t wait to cry together listening to this,” she tells fans.

“Me Pt. 2” follows “You, Me, and Whiskey,” her collaboration with Justin Moore. Over the past few years, Block has transformed from a viral TikTok star into a rising country artist. “Just About Over You,” which was released via TikTok in 2020 and then became her major label debut single after signing with Mercury Nashville, reached the top 15 on country radio in 2022 and has been certified platinum by the RIAA. It’s featured on her debut studio album, Welcome to the Block Party, released in February 2022.

In addition to the new single, Block is also looking forward to being an opening act on Shania Twain’s global Queen of Me Tour, joining her in the summer for a string of dates in the U.S. in June, including a stop in her native North Carolina at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte.

Photo Courtesy of UMG