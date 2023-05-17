Tenille Townes Says Reuniting with Shania Twain Was a “Full Circle” Moment

Tenille Townes is gearing up to hit the road with her role model – Shania Twain.

The fast-rising star from Canada is slated to join the Queen of Me Tour this fall for select dates. The “Where You Are” singer caught up with People to express her excitement and to acknowledge the weight of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Townes explained that 20 years ago, she was pulled on stage by the country-pop legend. At the time, she was an ordinary fan in the audience with a pipe dream to become a singer/songwriter. When she was first announced as the opening act on tour with Twain, she pulled a snapshot of the memorable moment from her archives.

Townes is photographed serenading the icon under the spotlight, as Twain is kneeled beside her. She told the outlet on the ACM red carpet that the upcoming reunion will be “surreal.”

“It’s such a crazy full circle because I was one of those crazy 9-year-old kids who went to one of her concerts,” declared the breakout star. “I had a costume that looked like her Miami concert DVD, and I had a sign that said, ‘Shania, can I please sing with you?'”

She drove five hours with her family to see the platinum-selling performer, but it was well worth it. Townes previously mentioned on social media that she had a gut feeling Twain was going to notice her, and it wasn’t because her mom glue-gunned her customized costume together.

“I know this sounds crazy, but when we walked into the arena, I had this feeling it was really going to happen. I just believed it. From the moment the show started, I was signing my heart out,” she said on Facebook.

That moment changed the trajectory of her life as she realized music was her true calling.

“I was 9 years old, and that was the moment: I was standing next to my hero, like, ‘This is it. This is what I want to do,'” she explained to People. “We’re going back to that city on this tour, getting to open for her, which is so surreal. I’m so excited.”

Townes is not the only newcomer on tour with the hitmaker. Lindsay Ell, Lily Rose, Hailey Whitters, BRELAND, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, Mickey Guyton and Kelsea Ballerini will perform alongside the songstress.

The Queen of Me Tour supports Twain’s sixth studio album, which was released in February. The tracklist includes her chart-topping track “Waking Up Dreaming,” “Inhale/Exhale AIR,” “Got It Good,” “Giddy Up!” and more.

Townes’ dream will become a reality, starting November 7 in Winnipeg, Canada. For upcoming dates, visit tenilletownes.com.

Photo by John Shearer