Shania Twain Adds Second Leg to 2023 Queen of Me Tour

Shania Twain is extending her 2023 Queen of Me Tour due to popular demand.

The country queen has added a new leg to the tour containing 19 new dates, in addition to the previously announced 54 shows across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, beginning on April 28 in Spokane, Washington, and continuing through September 28 where the first leg wraps in Leeds, England. The second leg launches on October 12 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, and continues on to cities across the U.S. and Twain’s native Canada, coming to a close on November 14 in Vancouver. Tickets for the second leg shows go on sale December 16 at 10 a.m. local time. See the full list of dates below.

“I’ll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma’s going on the road for the entirety of 2023!” Twain shares on Instagram, referring to the horses she tends to on her farm. “And I’m playing, even more, shows that we’ve just announced!!”

The tour is in support of her upcoming album, Queen of Me, which is set for release on February 3. This also marks her first cross-country tour since her 2018 Now Tour. In 2019, she headlined the Let’s Go! Residency at the Zappos Theatre in Las Vegas that ran through September 2022. Upon announcing Queen of Me, the country legend said the album is about being “empowered” and “unapologetic.” “These days, I’m feeling very comfortable in my own skin—and I think this album reflects that musically,” she writes. ” I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!”

Tonight (Dec. 6), Twain will be honored with the Music Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards, airing at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Shania Twain 2023 ‘Queen of Me’ Tour – Second Leg Dates

10/12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

10/13 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

10/16 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling Arena

10/18 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

10/20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

10/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

10/24 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

10/25 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

10/27 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

10/28 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

10/31 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

11/02 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

11/03 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

11/05 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

11/07 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

11/09 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Centre

11/11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

11/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

11/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Shania Twain 2023 ‘Queen of Me’ Tour – First Leg Dates

4/28 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena ^

4/29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena ^

5/02 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^

5/03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^

5/05 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^

5/06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^

5/09 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/10 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/12 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre ^

5/14 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre ^

5/16 Madison, WI Kohl Center #

5/17 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center #

5/19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena #

5/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena #

5/24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre #

5/26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre #

5/28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #

5/30 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

5/31 Thousand Palms, CA Acrisure Arena #

6/03 Tulsa, OK BOK Center +

6/04 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

6/07 Nashville, TN GEODIS Park +>

6/09 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

6/12 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre ~

6/14 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~

6/15 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~

6/17 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre ~

6/18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre ~

6/20 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre ^

6/21 London, ON Budweiser Gardens ^

6/23 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion &

6/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion &

6/30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center &

7/01 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

7/03 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts &

7/06 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest *

7/08 Syracuse, NY St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

7/09 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center +

7/11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden +

7/13 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake +

7/15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center +

7/19 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center =

7/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion =

7/22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =

7/24 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center =

9/14 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

9/16​ London, UK The O2

9/19 ​Dublin, IRE 3Arena

9/22 ​ Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena

9/25 ​ Manchester, UK AO Arena

9/26 ​ Birmingham, UK ​Utilita Arena Birmingham

9/28 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena

