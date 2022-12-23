Punk Rock Museum Coming to Las Vegas, Punk Legends to Offer Guided Tours

Merry Christmas to all you punks. There is a Punk Rock Museum coming to Las Vegas, Nevada, in March 2023. While the opening was recently delayed by two months, the museum will be like no other.

A brain child of NOFX’s Fat Mike alongside Pennywise’s Fletcher Dragge, Bryan Ray Turcotte, Vinnie Fiorello, and more musicians known as the “Punk Collective,” the Punk Rock Museum will be home to “the world’s most expansive, inclusive, and intimate display of artifacts, fliers, photos, clothing, instruments, handwritten lyrics, artwork, and just about everything else donated by the people and bands who were there,” the website describes. Artifacts from the likes of Blondie, Sum 41, Rise Against, Devo, and more will be on full display.

Instruments played by punk’s biggest acts will also be viewable, as well as playable by museum visitors. “Yes… you can actually PLAY THEM,” the website reads. “A lot of people ask, ‘what happens if something gets broken?’ The simple answer, we fix it – just like we did on tour.”

The Punk Rock Museum will span 12,000-square feet, located between the Las Vegas Strip and the downtown area. More than just a museum, it will reportedly house a bar, tattoo parlor, wedding chapel, jam room, and more.

Originally scheduled to open on January 13, a new grand opening is set for March 10, 2023. Along with the rescheduled date came more exciting news. Starting in April, guests can book guided tours led by punk legends themselves. “Everyone who books one of these tours will hear stories no one else has heard before, from the people who lived them,” reads the below post from the museum.

Some of the confirmed tour guides include Louiche Mayorga from Suicidal Tendencies, Noodles from The Offspring, Stacey Dee from Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Don Bolles from The Germs/45 Graves, Greg Hetson from Circle Jerks/Punk Rock Karaoke, Warren Fitzgerald from The Vandals, Zach Blair from Rise Against, and a handful more. See the complete list of tour guides below.

