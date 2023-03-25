Queen and Adam Lambert Talk Upcoming Tour, Ticket Prices

Recently, news surfaced that Queen with Adam Lambert may be going on tour again together, if only for one last time.

Now, though, more details about that possible trek have surfaced.

The members of Queen along with Lambert recently sat down for a conversation with SiriusXM’s Mark Goodman to talk about just that. And it sounds like big plans are in the works.

“On the advice of our promoters, we are doing this thing where tickets cannot be resold for more than the original value,” said Queen’s lead guitarist Brian May about hitting the road with Lambert (and the cost of tickets). “And we are told, we hope that that will lead to a situation where the fans won’t get ripped off anymore by these scalpers. I don’t know if it’s gonna work or not, but we agreed we would try it because it just don’t, it just bothers us that the fans get ripped in that way.”

“We don’t want people to get ripped off,” added the band’s Roger Taylor. “And we want them to have value. We don’t want the ticket prices to be as ridiculous as some of them have been recently. So that’s about it really.”

“And it also sort of relegates this experience to the well-to-do, you know?” said the band’s Mark Goodman.

“Absolutely,” said Taylor.

“Which is offensive as hell,” replied Goodman.

“We’ve always been a kind of people’s band, really,” added May. “We wanna just stay that way.”

Sounds like the band is definitely hitting the road—and soon.

Check out that video clip and more via SiriusXM’s Classic Rewind and SiriusXM’s Mark Goodman below.

