Jay-Z Reaches $2.5 Billion Net Worth, Beyoncé Splits from Adidas

In terms of respective worth, Jay-Z and Beyoncé could be one of, if not the, richest couple on the planet — along with the two of them being tied for most Grammy nominations ever. This stance became even easier to defend on Friday (March 24), when Forbes reported that Jay-Z’s net worth has now reached $2.5 billion.

This new update to his financial status makes Hov the 1,209th wealthiest person on Earth, just a month removed from inking a multi-million dollar deal with Bacardi for his stake in their D’usse line.

On top of being the founder and chairman of his Roc Nation entertainment management agency, the 53-year-old also serves on the board for the streaming platform Tidal and owns the luxury sports bar franchise 40/40 Club. This is all without mentioning that he is one of the most revered and commercially successful rappers ever. Forbes reports that he is the No. 3 highest-paid entertainer in the world.

Almost simultaneously with this update came some less exciting news for Jay-Z’s equally culturally important wife Beyoncé, whose reported net worth is somewhere around $500 million. On Thursday (March 23), the 41-year-old singer-businesswoman-mogul ended her relationship with Adidas, per the Hollywood Reporter. This move officially puts an end to their collaborative clothing line Ivy Park.

Adidas and Beyoncé first began working together on the brand in 2018, two years after Ivy Park was founded. Containing sneakers and sports gear, Ivy Park was meant to release its latest collection of jackets, coats, tracksuits and more sometime soon. In fact, Beyoncé hosted a show in Dubai to display pieces of the line this past January. It is currently unclear if they still plan on releasing the collection.

This is the second major relationship Adidas has ended in the past year, with fall of 2022 seeing them cut ties with Kanye West after his series of antisemitic comments. Bracing for net losses in 2023, Adidas has some work to do in order to recover financially.

