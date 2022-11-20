Queen and Adam Lambert Will Likely Tour One Last Time Together

Legendary British rock band Queen wants to tour with frontman Adam Lambert “one more time,” according to members.

The band’s Brian May says he and his Queen bandmate, Roger Taylor, have been discussing the idea of touring again with recent frontman Adam Lambert. The tour, May says, could be the remaining members’ final stint on the road, with Lambert or anyone.

“There’s a strong possibility that we’ll be going out together again. We’re talking about that as you and I speak, making those decisions,” May told Variety. “Now, it does get to be more of a decision as you get older. I’m not 35 anymore, and leaving home for two months is not easy. But we feel as like if we’re all fit and well, that we’d like to go out there one more time. It would probably be in the United States in 2023 at some point.”

May says that there is a “strong possibility” that they will head out on the road again. Lambert’s collaboration with the remaining members of Queen (the original frontman Freddie Mercury died years ago) began in 2011. But it has yet to come to the point where they’ve all written new music together. May did guest on a track of Lambert’s album, The Original High, in 2015.

“I’ve got to tell you it hasn’t happened yet, but we do bring the subject up,” said May. “Generally, when we are together, the live show is all consuming. There isn’t really time to discuss any studio action. We feel as if the live stuff is what the public wants.”

He continued, “And when we’re not on tour, Adam has his own career—he just gave me some stuff that he’s working on for his next album, and it’s remarkable. So, I suppose that the opportunity to make an album together [might not] come up, but I’m not saying that it couldn’t happen.”

If the band does head out on the road, it will likely be one of the biggest (and most expensive) draws in a field where ticket prices are skyrocketing and the demand seems bottomless—just ask Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen.

